Gastops Launches FluidSIGHT™ Real-Time Oil Condition Monitoring System

OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastops, a global leader in intelligent condition monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of FluidSIGHT™, a real-time oil condition monitoring system designed to provide continuous insight into engine health across marine and industrial applications.

FluidSIGHT™ is now available for deployment, enabling operators to move from periodic oil sampling to continuous, real-time monitoring. Installed directly in the oil line, the system provides immediate visibility into oil condition, contamination, and wear - helping detect issues earlier, reduce unplanned downtime, and support more efficient maintenance planning. By bringing laboratory-grade oil analysis onboard, FluidSIGHT™ eliminates delays associated with traditional oil sampling and lab testing, giving operators faster access to the information they need to act.

"FluidSIGHT™ makes critical insights available in real time, directly where decisions are made," said Shaun Horning, CEO at Gastops. "It enables operators to identify developing issues earlier, prioritize maintenance more effectively, and operate with greater confidence."

Early deployments across marine applications have demonstrated the system's ability to detect changes in oil condition and emerging issues in real time, supporting improved reliability and operational efficiency.

Designed for ease of integration, FluidSIGHT™ can be retrofitted to a wide range of engine types and installed on in-service assets with minimal disruption. Gastops is currently engaging with early adopters across the marine sector and expanding deployment opportunities.

Gastops will be showcasing FluidSIGHT™ at Booth G13 during Singapore Maritime Week 2026 (April 21-23).

About Gastops

Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world-class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. We have been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979. Gastops is the intelligence inside what moves you.

www.gastops.com

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