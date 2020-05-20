Gate.io Receives BTC Reserves Assessment Audit from Armanino, Assures 100% Asset Safety

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital asset exchange, Gate.io has received a 100% "proof of assessment" certificate after completing a thorough audit performed by the leading accounting firm Armanino LLP. The certificate states that Gate.io's collateralization ratio (assets-to-liabilities) stands at 104%; Gate.io has Bitcoin reserves exceeding 100% of customer liabilities. With this new certification from Armanino, Gate.io also becomes the first-ever mainstream exchange to receive a 100% proof of its reserves.

In Feb 2020, Gate.io released a technical proof about providing users with a method to check their collateral, including their total assets on the platform. This feature allows Gate.io users to check their balance on the website, where the written audit report and the Merkle tree of the hash value of users' total assets are shown; Gate.io users can exercise their rights to check how their assets are placed using the Merkle Tree.

"The latest BTC Reserves Assessment Report from Armanino is proof that our users' assets are 100% safe and we are excited to pass on this confidence to our users. This is a significant addition to our suite of user transparency and security protocols. Generally, in a centralized exchange, users do not know how their assets are placed or if the company reserves are lower than the recorded assets in the database. This could pose tremendous risks to the users, including delayed withdrawals. However, our successful reserve assessment audit is a testament to how we are users-first," said Marie Tatibouet CMO at Gate.io.

Gate.io and Armanino collaborated to perform a Proof of Reserves assessment earlier this year. Armanino followed a process following "Statement on Standards for Consulting Services" promulgated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

About Gate.io

Gate.io is a global blockchain asset exchange platform established in 2013 and developed fully in-house. Gate.io enables blockchain enthusiasts to trade and store assets in over 200 of the leading crypto currencies. Recognising the importance of blockchain security, Gate.io sets itself apart by prioritising security and experience, providing users with quick and easy access to assets, at a time and place to suit them.

About Armanino LLP

Armanino is one of the top 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the United States. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, consulting, business management and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally.

Related Links

https://www.gate.io/



SOURCE Gate.io