GDT Expands Collaboration Capabilities with MDS Acquisition

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) announced that it has acquired MDS Global IT (MDS) to expand its international collaboration and contact center practice.

MDS's deep expertise in Cisco Unified Collaboration and Unified Contact Center Enterprise complements GDT's industry-leading capabilities in networking, data center modernization, and security. MDS adds customers in the healthcare, retail, banking, technology, and manufacturing industries to GDT's large existing client base. The combined capabilities and significant scale of GDT and MDS together create new opportunities for customers on both sides.

"GDT continues making strategic business investments to scale our capabilities, meet the growing digital transformation needs of customers, and expand global market share," said Shawn O'Grady, Chair and CEO of GDT. "We look forward to welcoming MDS's clients and employees to GDT. We believe both parties will benefit from our expanded capabilities and scale, especially in segments like modern networking, security, and hybrid data center."

"MDS brings a long list of strong customer relationships and deep capabilities in the collaboration and contact center space through its US- and India-based resources," said Kyle Dziubinski, CEO of MDS. "I'm thrilled to bring the strength and breadth of capabilities of GDT to our existing customer base."

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cybersecurity through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 26-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Indian Technology Center in Bangalore. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

