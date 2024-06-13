GE Vernova Champions LGBTQAI+ Inclusion with Pride Walks Across India campuses

Over 1,100 GE Vernova employees, allies, and community members unite in Pride Walks across 12 campuses in India

BENGALURU, India, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Vernova demonstrated its unwavering commitment to LGBTQAI+ inclusion by hosting Pride Walks across seven of its campuses in India. Over 1,100 GE Vernova employees, allies, and members of the community participated in the walks held across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Chennai, Durgapur and Vadodara.

GE Vernova Champions LGBTQAI+ Inclusion with Pride Walk at its John F. Welch Technology Centre in Bangalore

Celebrating the Pride Walks, Shilpa Gupta, CTO, India, GE Vernova, said, "We strongly believe that an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued unlocks the full potential of our talent and fosters innovation. The Pride Walks are a powerful symbol of our commitment to creating a space that celebrates the unique contributions of all individuals. The initiative is an extension of many programs that are being led by our Pride Alliance to propagate positive change. As we celebrate Pride month, it is truly an honour to witness the collective spirit of our employees as they express solidarity to the LGBTQAI+ community."

At GE Vernova India, Pride Month is marked by a series of thoughtfully curated activities aimed at promoting inclusion within the company. The walks will serve as forums for open dialogue, sharing case examples, and spreading awareness about LGBTQAI+ diversity, reinforcing GE Vernova's commitment to inclusivity. In-person and hybrid sensitization sessions will be organized for employees across various sites, aimed at deepening awareness around the LGBTQAI+ and sparking conversations. Additionally, the company will host members of the LGBTQAI+ community and NGOs, facilitating the sharing of lived experiences and fostering connections within teams.

The Pride Alliance is one of the Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) at GE Vernova that have been working actively to nurture diversity and inclusion. The group raises awareness around LGBTQAI+ issues and provides support and advocacy for creating inclusive work environments. The alliance now has over 250 allies in India who are working to enhance workplace inclusiveness through sensitization and by raising adequate awareness.

Currently, GE Vernova has the following initiatives to support the LGBTQAI+ community:

Sensitization, awareness building, and ally onboarding sessions are regularly conducted in an in-person and virtual format. These sessions cover all employees with a special focus on training senior leadership, people leaders and human resources team. These sessions have also been extended to vendor partners

Medical insurance covers for same-sex partners as dependents

The Transgender Employee Protection Policy at GE Vernova ensures suitable facilities and amenities

Gender neutral washroom is available across GE Vernova facilities

GE Vernova encourages its employees to network via employee resource groups and offers specialised employee assistance program support

GE Vernova is dedicated to being an equal opportunity employer. Employment decisions are made impartially, without considering factors such as race, colour, religion, national or ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status, or other characteristics protected by law.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world.

