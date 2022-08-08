Packed with amazing features like SpO2 tracking, Sports Mode, Activity Tracking, Sleep Tracking & more, the all-new Helix Metalfit 3.0 is available at an inaugural offer price of INR 2995

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, a brand by Timex Group India Ltd, is one of the world's largest watch manufacturers. The brand stands for fitness, hustle and bold sense of style which makes it a perfect fit for the fashion enthusiasts and young audience.

Nowadays, the main objectives of the Gen Z are to follow all the newest fashions, styles, and lifestyles to stand out. Helix has a wide range of items for both men and women who enjoy fashion and are impulsive, daring, and adventurous.

Gear Up with All New Helix Metalfit 3.0 Smartwatch Launched by Timex Group India

The new Helix Metalfit 3.0 smartwatch range comes with multiple features like SpO2 tracking, Activity Tracking, Metal Case, Sports Mode, Music Control, Camera Control, HRM, BP Tracker, Big 1.69" Full Touch Display, 100+ watch faces, 7 days battery standby and more.

Get ready to flaunt the stylish, vibrant, and attractive appearance of Helix India. The Helix Metalfit 3.0 is made in India by Timex Group India, which has a sizable plant in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, where all Helix watches are made with utmost safety and thorough testing by keeping an eye on the latest fashions, designs, and technological advancements.

Access the Helix Metalfit 3.0 collection here: https://helix-watches.com/smart-watches.html

About Timex Group:

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Ted Baker, Missoni and Furla.

