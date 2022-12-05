GEEKOM's Christmas Gift for Wholesale Buyers - Lowest Mini PC Price When Order 10 Units

News provided by

GEEKOM

05 Dec, 2022, 08:00 IST

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company specializing in MINI PCs, is now recruiting distributors worldwide and offering Christmas Mini Computer Best Deals.

Continue Reading
Christmas Gift Restocking Plan for You - Mini PC Wholesale Deals
Christmas Gift Restocking Plan for You - Mini PC Wholesale Deals

GEEKOM has been selling Mini PCs for years, with sales to over 35 countries and fans worldwide; the GEEKOM brand strongly influences the United States, Europe, and other regions. Its factory covers throughout 2000m2 and has an annual production capacity of up to 200,000 units. With fast timeliness, vital capacity, and robust security, GEEKOM offers high-quality products at highly competitive prices, thanks to its strong supply chain, logistics system, and independent research and development center in Taipei.

The GEEKOM brand is expanding rapidly; its products are tested and proven to be above general by large media like TechRadar, TomsGuide, Yahoo, and more. These days, ambitious partners with deep insights into their local markets are sorely needed to cement the brand in their country. We invite you to join the GEEKOM family and share the joy of success.

Well, let's start with a special joy from GEEKOM. Save more on GEEKOM RTS/ODM/OEM Mini PCs when ordering over 10 units. Get the best wholesale price using the links below:

GEEKOM

Mini IT11 i5

Mini IT11 i7

Mini IT8

Mini IT8SE

MiniAir 11

CPU (Intel)

i5-1155G7

i7-11390H

i5-8279U

i3-8109U

N5095

Graphics(Intel)

Iris Xe

 Iris Plus Graphics 655

UHD Graphics 605

Memory

16-64G

16-32G

8-32G

SSD Storage

512GB-2T

512GB-1T

256G-1T

HDD Storage

2.5" SATA HDD (7mm), up to 2TB

-

System

Win11 Pro

Wi-Fi

6

5

Bluetooth

5.2

4.2

Ports

3 USB 3.2
2 USB4
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 2.0 port
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

3 USB 3.2
2 USB-C
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 2.0 port
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

2 USB 3.2
1 USB 3.2
2 USB-C
1 SD card reader
1 3.5 mm headphone jack
1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1 HDMI 1.4
1 Mini Display
1 DC jack
1 Power button

Become a GEEKOM distributor and together explore global growth opportunities by:

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 18826080264 (Skype/Wechat)
Whatsapp: +16572254269
Jiteng Official: https://jitengtech.com/
Visit our Alibaba store here

SOURCE GEEKOM