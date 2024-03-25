GenieMD Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year Award for Pioneering Virtual Chronic Disease Management Solutions Through Its Unified Virtual Care Platform

GenieMD offers a comprehensive virtual care platform, integrating telehealth, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, and AI-driven insights to impact the treatment and management of chronic diseases.

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the North American virtual chronic disease management industry and, based on its findings, recognizes GenieMD with the 2024 Company of the Year Award. GenieMD is an American global provider of virtual care solutions that leverages cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and mobile technologies to democratize healthcare with highly differentiated and affordable solutions,

GenieMD's platform stands out for its ability to empower healthcare providers and extend care beyond traditional settings into patients' homes. The company delivers personalized treatment plans and early intervention through its robust suite of services, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, and behavioral health. This innovative approach significantly improves patient outcomes and aligns with the growing trend toward home-based care, reflecting a shift in patient preferences and healthcare delivery models.

At the heart of GenieMD's success is its user-friendly and technologically advanced platform, which leverages cloud computing, AI, and mobile technologies to ensure accessible, cost-effective, and high-quality patient-centric care. The platform includes a dashboard for real-time access to clinical data, AI-driven tools like Ask Genie for personalized patient engagement, and integration with US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medical devices for seamless remote monitoring. Additionally, GenieMD's commitment to integrating evidence-based clinical content, such as resources from the American Heart Association, further enhances patient engagement while supporting healthcare providers in delivering efficient and effective virtual care.

"GenieMD enables healthcare providers to extend care into the patient's home and provide personalized treatment as well as early intervention through remote monitoring and virtual care, which can significantly improve patient outcomes. The company's enterprise-based, scalable, and modular platform includes telehealth, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, and behavioral health," said Utkarsha Soundankar, Senior Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Beyond its technological innovations, GenieMD's platform provides superior customer service and a premium ownership experience to its vast customer base, which includes health plans, hospitals, and individual patients. Furthermore, its modular and scalable platform enables providers to offer a broad range of services using a single, integrated system. It allows the customization of care plans to fit individual patient needs, fostering better health outcomes and higher levels of patient engagement.

As a result, GenieMD's high-quality and affordable care sets the company apart in the North American virtual chronic disease management industry and is setting new standards for home care delivery models.

"Highly focused on ensuring exceptional end-to-end customer service and technologically advanced solutions, the company supports delivery of high-quality affordable care and is committed to providing best-in-class solutions that assist care providers in extending efficient, cost-effective home care delivery models," noted Soundankar.

Dr. Soheil Saadat, Founder and CEO of GenieMD reflected on the recognition stating, "Being recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Company of the Year in the virtual chronic care management industry is humbling and a profound honor for GenieMD. It reflects our dedication to democratizing healthcare, leveraging technology to empower patients and providers, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes utilizing chronic care management."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About GenieMD

GenieMD is a technology-enabled healthcare services company delivering virtual-first clinical monitoring/chronic disease management with the aim of improving financial and clinical outcomes. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled virtual care solutions to hospitals, health systems, large group practices, commercial insurance carriers, schools, and self-insured employers. GenieMD clients are based throughout the United States and the world. Maximizing the power of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming healthcare by providing a seamless and continuous care model to patients when they need it the most. GenieMD's mission is to democratize healthcare globally and help all patients get better faster.

For more information visit www.genieMD.com or contact [email protected].

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370652/GenieMD_Award_Logo.jpg