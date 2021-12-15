GenScript Receives "COVID Management Initiative of the Year" in Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Award 2021

The SBR Management Excellence Awards is organized by Singapore Business Review (SBR). Through the years, Singapore Business Review built its reputation and credibility not only as a publication, but as a recognizing body. SBR launched its first awards programme back in 2014 and has now become a recognised symbol of excellence for companies throughout Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. This year's winners were judged by an elite panel of judges from Ernst & Young Advisory Pte. Ltd, KPMG Singapore, Deloitte Southeast Asia, BDO Consultants Pte Ltd and Baker Tilly.

GenScript went through an intensive selection process by the judges based on the initiative and effectiveness implemented from the company to navigate current headwinds due to the pandemic and the impact it brought to the clients and public. The launch of cPass™ SARS-CoV-2 neutralization antibody detection kit is the key differentiator as it is part of the key for COVID-19 management. cPass™ neutralization antibody test can estimate vaccine induced protection for a population. At individual level, cPass™ result also shed light whether the vaccine worked for the individual. Induction of high neutralization antibody can confer protection and is a key success for vaccine developers. Since the launch of the kit, many clinics in Singapore have incorporated cPass™ test as part of the COVID-19 management and vaccine efficacy monitoring efforts.

"It's a great honor to receive this award from SBR, this is a real testament on GenScript various efforts and solutions for combatting the pandemic, especially cPass™ that has provided strong scientific and emotional confidence for us to live with covid-19." said Dr. Li Yanfeng, head of IVD business development in GenScript Asia Pacific.

With the recent emerging SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VoC), Omicron, GenScript also plays a part to adapt cPass™ to detect neutralization antibody to Omicron, providing Omicron RBD/S1/N protein & oligo for vaccine studies, customized cell line for test kits development and lastly, to complement cPass™, Pseudovirus assay for detecting neutralizing antibodies to Omicron as a gold standard alternative.

GenScript Biotech Corporation (Stock Code: 1548.HK) is the world's leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid gene synthesis technology, GenScript Biotech is divided into four major platforms including the life science service and product platform, the biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) platform, the global cell therapy platform and the industrial synthesis biological product platform.

GenScript Biotech was founded in New Jersey, US in 2002 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2015. GenScript Biotech's business operations span over 100 countries and regions worldwide with legal entities located in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Japan, Singapore, the Netherlands and Ireland. GenScript Biotech provides premium, convenient and reliable services and products for over 100,000 customers.

As of June 30, 2021, GenScript Biotech had more than 4500 employees globally, over 40% of whom hold master's and/or Ph.D. degrees. In addition, GenScript Biotech owns a number of intellectual property rights, including over 160 patents, over 600 pending patent applications and great numbers of trade secrets.

Driven by the corporate mission of "making people and nature healthier through biotechnology", GenScript Biotech strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world. As of June 30, 2021, GenScript Biotech's services and products have been cited by 64,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide.

https://www.genscript.com

