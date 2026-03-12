GenScript Strengthens Transatlantic Biotech Infrastructure with European mRNA Hub

Strategic investment reinforces Europe as a core pillar of GenScript's global R&D and production network, following recent U.S. facility expansion.

DELFT, Netherlands, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript announced the official opening of its first European mRNA production site in Delft, the Netherlands, marking a significant expansion of the company's global mRNA platform and reinforcing Europe as a core pillar of its integrated R&D and production network.

The Delft facility strengthens GenScript's transatlantic biotechnology infrastructure, enabling greater regional proximity, regulatory alignment, and supply chain resilience for European innovators developing next-generation therapies, vaccines, and advanced biologics.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for the European mRNA production site in Delft, the Netherlands

"Having a local GenScript facility in the EU makes a real difference for us," said Paula Río, PhD, Hematopoietic Innovative Therapies Unit, CIEMAT/CIBERER/FJD, UAM. "The closer proximity enables more seamless collaboration, faster turnaround times, and reduced shipping delays. Working with a team that's fully aligned with EU regulations and standards strengthens the partnership and makes day‑to‑day interactions significantly easier."

This ability to translate global capabilities into regionally embedded, customer‑ready infrastructure reflects GenScript's broader platform strategy. As a U.S.-founded biotechnology company established in New Jersey more than two decades ago, GenScript continues to expand its innovation footprint across North America and Europe through disciplined, long-term investment in scalable platform infrastructure.

"Europe is not an outpost in our network; it is a core pillar of our global mRNA platform," said Shawn Wu, President of GenScript EU Division. "By integrating Delft into our unified global operating system, we are delivering greater speed, regulatory alignment, and operational resilience for our partners, while maintaining one uncompromising global standard."

A Platform Expansion; Not a Standalone Facility

Built within one of Europe's strongest life science ecosystems, the Delft site provides end-to-end mRNA workflow capabilities, including:

Gene design and synthesis

Vector engineering

IVT mRNA production

Proprietary GenCap™ mRNA capping technology

UTR optimization and formulation support

The facility operates within GenScript's AI-enabled digital operating model, supporting process consistency, accelerated turnaround times, and seamless integration with the company's global R&D and manufacturing network.

By aligning with EU regulatory standards while remaining fully integrated into GenScript's global quality systems, the site enables customers to move efficiently from research-grade mRNA to downstream development pathways across regions.

Integrated Global Continuity

The Delft opening follows GenScript's continued expansion of its U.S. innovation footprint, including capacity growth at its New Jersey campus, and complements its broader global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Together, these investments reflect GenScript's coordinated strategy to build resilient, high-quality growth platforms that support life science innovation from early discovery through advanced development stages.

The company's mRNA capabilities are part of a broader integrated biotechnology ecosystem from discovery to development to manufacturing; enabling to move from idea to impact within a unified global system.

Supporting Europe's Innovation Momentum

GenScript established its European Division headquarters in the Netherlands in 2021 and has steadily expanded regional operations since then. The Delft mRNA site deepens that commitment by strengthening local access to advanced mRNA technologies while maintaining global scale.

"From our first conversations, GenScript has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, collaboration, and scientific excellence," said Cindy Gerhardt, Managing Director of Planet B.io. "We've built a valuable partnership driven by a shared ambition to accelerate biotech research and innovation. The opening of this state-of-the-art lab strengthens the position of the Biotech Campus Delft—not only for our own community, but for the broader European biotech ecosystem."

"This expansion reflects disciplined execution of our global platform strategy," said Sherry Shao, CEO of GenScript Biotech Corporation. "As a U.S.-founded company committed to advancing biotechnology worldwide, we continue to invest in resilient, regionally anchored infrastructure that supports innovation with speed, quality, and trust. At GenScript, 'Scripting Possibilities' means building the integrated global systems that allow science to move confidently from discovery to development, across regions, and at scale."

Advancing the Future of mRNA Innovation

The Delft expansion represents one chapter in GenScript's long-term strategy to build scalable, automation-driven biotechnology platforms worldwide; advancing scientific discovery through integrated, high-quality infrastructure designed for the future of therapeutic development.

