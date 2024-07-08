Genus Power Infrastructures Limited announces First Successful Shipment of Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters to Australia

JAIPUR, India, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genus Power Infrastructures Limited (in short Genus), a leader in smart meter technology with a large installation base of smart electricity meters, proudly announces the first successful shipment of its Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters DN20 to Australia, marking a significant milestone as it expands into water management solutions. These advanced meters, equipped with LoRa communication technology, enable remote monitoring and management, representing a major advancement in smart water distribution.

Compliant with international standards OIML R49 and MID, featuring R400 accuracy and IP68 rating, these NMI-approved water meters are designed for high performance and durability. The WaterMark™ approval highlights their adherence to top quality and safety standards.

"Our Smart Ultrasonic Water Meters offer unparalleled reliability and longevity," said Mr. Jitendra K. Agarwal, Jt. Managing Director of Genus. "WaterMark™ approval attests to our commitment to safety and consumer trust, ensuring no harmful substances leach into the water supply."

Mr. Jitendra K. Agarwal, stated, "Our expansion into the smart water meter market is a strategic move to diversify our offerings and meet the global demand for intelligent water management solutions. We are excited to bring our expertise to the Indian and global markets and contribute to more efficient water management practices. It has been an incredible effort by our Genus Power representatives in ANZ who helped showcase the world-class Ultrasonic Water Meter to the ANZ market! This meter will save Australia and New Zealand millions of liters of water waste through 'cutting edge' leak detection technology."

These smart water meters provide accurate water usage data through real-time monitoring and reporting. They feature wireless communication, automated meter reading, and data analytics for seamless integration with modern smart grid infrastructures. Rigorous testing ensures their durability and long-term performance, meeting international standards.

Genus is poised to revolutionize water management in India by introducing its advanced smart water meters in the near future, addressing the current water deficit crisis and promoting efficient resource usage.

About Genus Power Infrastructures Limited

Listed on the BSE and NSE, Genus is one of India's largest producers of end-to-end energy measurement solutions, including electricity, gas and water meters. The company holds ISO 9001 and 14001 accreditations, alongside other national and international certifications. Genus operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Jaipur, Haridwar and Guwahati, with cutting-edge in-house R&D accredited by the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Genus is renowned for its forward and backward integration and lean implementation strategies.

For more information about Genus and their innovative smart water meters, visit www.genuspower.com.

