Geri Care launches Coimbatore's first geriatrician-led Skilled Nursing Facility & Long-term Care Hospital for Senior Citizens

100-bed facility designed exclusively for the healthcare needs of older adults

Brings post-hospitalization and post-surgery care, rehabilitation, assisted living, dementia care and palliative care under one continuum

COIMBATORE, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geri Care, India's pioneer in integrated eldercare, today launched Coimbatore's first geriatrician-led Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Long-term Care Hospital dedicated exclusively to senior citizens. Located centrally at Lakshmi Mills Junction, opposite Lulu Mall, the 100-bed facility has been purpose-built to address the evolving healthcare needs of older adults. The centre will also operate as a Geriatric Multispecialty Outpatient Clinic for Senior Citizens, equipped with ECG, Echo, Ultrasound, Pharmacy, Labs, Vaccinations, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation for the community.

Geri Care Skilled Nursing Facility in Lakshmi Mills, Coimbatore L-R: V. Lakshminarayanasamy, MD, Suguna Group; Dr. Raja Sabapathy, Director, Ganga Hospital; Dr. G. Lakshmipathi, Coimbatore’s Senior Physician; Dr. N. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder and Managing Director, Geri Care; Shri. G. Soundararajan, Chairman, C.R.I Group inaugurating the Geri Care Skilled Nursing Facility in Coimbatore.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr. Raja Sabapathy, Director, Ganga Hospital, and Guests of Honour Shri G. Soundararajan, Chairman of C.R.I. Pumps, and Shri V. Lakshminarayanasamy, MD of Suguna Group, alongside Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder and Managing Director, Geri Care.

India's elderly population is expected to exceed 230 million by 2036, creating an urgent need for care models that extend beyond traditional hospital settings. While advances in medicine have increased longevity, families often struggle to find appropriate care for seniors who require continuous medical supervision and rehabilitation, but not acute hospitalization. This gap, called the "missing middle" in eldercare— remains one of the least-addressed challenges in eldercare.

The Geri Care facility is staffed round the clock by professionals trained in the science of ageing, offering assisted living, post-surgical care, post-hospitalization recovery, rehabilitative care, dementia care, palliative care, respite care and day-care services— functioning as a complete long-term care hospital built around the principles of geriatric medicine.

"As people live longer and age with more complex healthcare needs, the demand for dedicated geriatric care and rehabilitation continues to grow. Coimbatore, with its growing senior population and reputation as a retirement destination, made this need especially clear." said Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder and Managing Director, Geri Care. "Our facility is designed to bridge that gap by providing a complete continuum of care under one roof, delivered by teams trained specifically in geriatric medicine. More importantly, it gives families the reassurance that their loved ones are receiving the right care, at the right time, in the right setting."

Dr. Raja Sabapathy, Director, Ganga Hospital, said, "Specialized geriatric care is no longer optional— it is essential. A facility that combines clinical rigour with rehabilitation and long-term care fills a critical gap between the hospital and the home, and Coimbatore needed exactly this."

Shri G. Soundararajan, Chairman, C.R.I. Pumps, said, "Coimbatore has always taken pride in caring for its own. An institution dedicated entirely to our elders reflects the values this city holds, and I am proud to see it take shape here." Shri V. Lakshminarayanasamy, Managing Director, Suguna Group, added, "Our parents and elders deserve to age with dignity and the assurance of expert care close to home. Geri Care brings a much-needed, professional model of eldercare to our region."

Coimbatore has emerged as a preferred destination for retirees, owing to its pleasant climate, robust healthcare ecosystem, strong community networks and high quality of life. The city has also seen growing demand for structured eldercare from senior citizens, retirement communities and families living away from their ageing parents.

With its expansion into Coimbatore, Geri Care aims to strengthen access to specialized geriatric care across the region. By bringing together clinical expertise, rehabilitation, long-term care and assisted living within a dedicated geriatric ecosystem, the organization seeks to address the needs of India's ageing population—enabling older adults to age with greater dignity, comfort and quality of life.

About Geri Care:

Founded in 2018 by renowned geriatrician Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care is India's first healthcare network exclusively focused on the needs of senior citizens. It offers a seamless 360-degree continuum of care from personalized home care to hospital-based services, skilled nursing facilities (SNF), specialty geriatric clinics and home care services. As pioneers of integrated eldercare, Geri Care's team brings over 150 years of combined expertise in geriatric practice and currently serves over 75,000 elders across cities. The company also runs India's first multi-specialty hospitals, exclusively for senior citizens. To learn more, visit https://www.gericare.in/