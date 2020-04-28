German Bundesliga Measures Temperature: DERMALOG Fever Detection at Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Despite the void in the world's major sports arenas, #StayHome is only possible in a limited way for many top athletes. Sports clubs are seeking solutions to ensure training with a high level of health protection. The German Bundesliga soccer team Bayer 04 Leverkusen uses DERMALOG's fever detection to ensure safety at its training grounds.

LEVERKUSEN and HAMBURG, Germany, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covid-19 affects competitive sports. Major events such as the Olympic Games or the European Football Championship have already been postponed. No matches are currently being played in the German Bundesliga either. Nevertheless, the teams are training to be prepared for a continuation of the current season. The players of Bayer 04 Leverkusen are also training again – of course, in compliance with all hygienic and administrative regulations.

To provide players and coaching staff with additional health protection, "Bayer 04" uses regular temperature checks: Every person who enters the club site does DERMALOG's contact-free fever check. Five thermal cameras at different access points ensure increased safety in times of coronavirus. The fever detection system of the German biometrics company measures body temperature by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system sets off an alarm. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera. DERMALOG's automatic Fever Detection Camera does not require any additional operating personnel and, as a result, ensures extra safety.

"The fever cameras are an integral part of our security concept to keep the risk of infection to a minimum for our team and staff," says Dr. Karl-Heinrich Dittmar, Medical Director at Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

DERMALOG's Fever Detection Camera is already operating successfully at border controls, airports and events. Furthermore, the solution is used in the fields of occupational safety and access management and protects shops, offices and manufacturing halls.

