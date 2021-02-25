German firms find success at China International Import Expo

Clas Neumann, Chairman of the Board of the German Chamber of Commerce in China, said that the CIIE is a good opportunity for German enterprises to showcase their cutting-edge products in technology, innovation and life style. By participating in the CIIE, German enterprises can expand their brand influence and promote "Made in Germany", Neumann added. Germany, which has a number of large enterprises specialized in equipment manufacturing, automobiles and heath care, has been an important participant of the annual expo. It was also the guest-of-honor country for the first CIIE. About 170 German firms attended the third edition of the expo last year, with their combined exhibition area surpassing 18,000 square meters, the highest among European countries. Among the different segments, the Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area was one of the most important stages for German firms to showcase their latest products and technology. It spanned more than 70,000 square meters, housed more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions in 2020.

Despite COVID-19, the area welcomed many newcomers last year, including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in the United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth that displayed its new technologies and products. Epson and Konica Minolta also made their debuts in this area during the third CIIE. A host of other leading brands including GE, Hitachi, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo were also featured here.

Preparations for the fourth CIIE are well underway. Hundreds of enterprises have already signed up for this year's expo, including many well-known German firms such as Metro, Bayer and Siemens.

Companies interested in attending the fourth edition can register here: https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en

You can also contact: [email protected]

