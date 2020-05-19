Germano S. Coelho Named Hallstar Beauty's VP of Global Commercial Operations

Coelho will report to the president of Hallstar Beauty and will lead the division's sales and product management teams in all global regions

CHICAGO, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hallstar Company has appointed Germano S. Coelho Vice President of Global Commercial Operations for the global specialty chemical supplier's Beauty division. In this new role, Coelho will oversee Hallstar Beauty's global sales and product management.

"We are very fortunate to have a talented executive like Germano join our team," commented Hallstar Beauty President Robert Hu. "Our beauty and personal care business has grown exponentially in the last decade, with strategic product line acquisitions of natural actives, functional ingredients and premium natural butters, as well as our continued innovation in photoprotection. With an expanding global footprint and commercial team members now located on four different continents, our organization will greatly benefit from Germano's empowering leadership approach and international experience."

Coelho comes to Hallstar from Vantage Specialty Chemicals, where he was Senior Vice President and Global Head for the Performance Materials Business Unit, which focuses on industrial markets. He led commercial and operations employees across three manufacturing sites, driving significant growth. Before Vantage, Germano spent 16 years at Evonik in commercial roles of increasing responsibility that included stints in Brazil, Germany and the United States.

Born and raised in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Germano has been living in the U.S. since 2009. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) in Sao Bernardo do Campo, SP, Brazil, and has an MBA from Syracuse University's Whitman School of Management. He resides with his family in Lindenhurst, Illinois, and his work base will be Hallstar Beauty's new global headquarters in nearby Darien, Illinois.

Chief Human Resources Officer Ashley Gertz agrees that Coelho's skills and outlook are a great fit with the Hallstar organization. "Germano was attracted not only by the opportunity to expand his talents into the different markets served by our Beauty organization but to Hallstar's culture and core values," she commented. "With his disciplined, commercial approach and analytical decision-making, as well as his fresh perspective on our business, we are confident he will be a valuable contributor and colleague."

