Geschäft Formulae & SAP India is organising Grow with SAP Innovation Day at Raipur Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR, India, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geschäft Formulae, a renowned IT consulting company of Raipur, from the house of Sarda Group, is organising Grow with SAP Innovation Day, in association with SAP, the global leader of ERP solutions, on coming 14th June 2024, at Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, at Courtyard by Marriot.

This is set to be an exclusive event focused on showcasing the transformative power of SAP's Cloud ERP solutions. This event is designed to equip businesses with the insights and tools necessary to drive innovation, efficiency, and scalability. This seminar intends to showcase how technology can help enhancing the operational efficiency, data-based decision making, visibility and control to propel scalability and growth of business.

Participants will discover how SAP's business AI powers the core of SAP S/4HANA on Cloud, enabling companies across industries to utilize relevant, reliable, and responsible business AI. Attendees will learn how 'Grow with SAP' simplifies everyday work with an intuitive, personalized, intelligent, and collaborative user experience.

Key Highlights:

Expert Keynote Sessions: Attendees will hear from SAP experts about how Business AI powers SAP S/4HANA on Cloud.

Attendees will hear from SAP experts about how Business AI powers SAP S/4HANA on Cloud. Customer Success Stories: Participants will have the opportunity to interact with "Grow with SAP" customers who have transformed their businesses leveraging SAP's solutions.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with "Grow with SAP" customers who have transformed their businesses leveraging SAP's solutions. Solution Demonstrations: Attendees will experience industry-relevant solution demos and see first hand how they can benefit their businesses.

Geschäft Formulae is a leading provider of innovative business solutions, dedicated to helping organizations harness the power of technology to drive growth and efficiency. With a strong focus on delivering value-driven results, Geschäft Formulae partners with clients to implement cutting-edge ERP solutions, streamline operations, and enhance overall business performance. Its strategic partnership with SAP enables it to offer state-of-the-art Cloud ERP solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a competitive landscape. By integrating SAP's advanced technologies, Geschäft Formulae ensures that its clients benefit from robust, scalable, and intelligent systems designed to meet the unique needs of business.

For more information about Geschäft Formulae India Private Limited, please visit:

https://geschaftindia.com/

If you have any inquiries or wish to connect with Geschäft Formulae, please contact:

Email ID: [email protected]

Phone: (+91)9830632946