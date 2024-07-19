Get Exclusive Savings on Sennheiser's Premium Range During Amazon Prime Day Sale

NEW DELHI, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sennheiser, a German audio giant, a pioneer in audio technology, has announced attractive deals across its range of premium products during the Amazon Great Prime Sale starting July 20 to July 21. The sale will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands on Sennheiser's range of bestselling audio products such as Sennheiser XS Lav Mobile, Profile Streaming Set, MKE 400, MOMENTUM True Wireless 4, AMBEO Soundbar Plus and Momentum 4 Special Edition and among others.

XS Lav USB-C is the perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications on mobile devices and computers. Equipped with an omnidirectional clip-on microphone with a 2 m (6.6') cable, XS Lav delivers a clear, natural sound for interviews, vlogs, podcasts and more. The package includes a removable foam windscreen and a drawstring pouch for convenient storage. Available during the prime day sale for INR 3599

Built for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, Profile USB Microphone is all about crystal-clear audio without the hassle. Powered by USB-C, it connects directly to your computer, eliminating the need for an interface or complex software. Just plug in and start recording. Featuring a cardioid condenser capsule, the Profile prioritizes capturing your voice while minimizing background noise. Plus, the adjustable tilt and optional boom arm let you position it perfectly for optimal sound capture. The Profile is your one-stop shop for professional audio quality with unmatched ease of use. Available during the prime day sale for INR 12490

Upgrade your vlogs with the Sennheiser MKE 400, a compact shotgun microphone that delivers pro-grade sound on the go. This highly directional mic prioritizes your voice, minimizing background noise for crisp, clear audio. It's perfect for vloggers and videographers who want to elevate their sound game. Available for INR 14,490/- during the prime day sale.

The Momentum 4 Wireless has been designed to elevate the standard even higher with best-in-class sound and cutting-edge Adaptive Noise Cancellation. The headset has an outstanding battery life of up to 60 hours and is packed with intelligent, user-friendly features that improve every contact. Navigating music, calls, and voice assistants is simple and intuitive with the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless' touchpad interface thanks to speech and audible instructions. Due to Bluetooth device management, which enables simultaneous connection of several devices, setup is also made simple. During Prime Day sale, the Momentum 4 Special Edition (Copper) headphones is available at INR 22,990. Click here to purchase Momentum 4 SE Copper headphones – Amazon.in

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 represent the pinnacle of high-end audio technology for discerning listeners. These premium true wireless earbuds offer superior sound quality with customizable equalizer settings and support for high-resolution audio codecs like AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive. Equipped with active noise cancellation and transparent hearing modes, the Momentum True Wireless 4 provides an immersive listening experience while allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. The earbuds feature up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge, extendable to 36 hours with the included charging case, and boast a sleek, ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With intuitive touch controls, voice assistant integration, and voice clarity improvements through advanced microphone technology, the Momentum True Wireless 4 is designed to deliver a top-tier audio experience for both everyday use and critical listening sessions. White Silver variant is available on sale at INR 18,990 on Amazon.in

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a sophisticated home audio solution that delivers a rich, immersive 3D sound experience from a sleek, compact design. With its distinctive and simple calibration, the SB02M recreates the spaciousness of a movie theatre at home. Soundbars are easy to use and have a stylish design. They work with all common hardware, wireless protocols, codecs, and voice assistants. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio, and MPEG-H audio provide engrossing 3D audio. The Ambeo Soundbar Plus delivers an immersive sound experience in one single and compact device. The Soundbar Plus will be available at an offer price of INR 79,990. Click here to purchase Soundbar Plus – Amazon.in

Experience the Sennheiser difference this Amazon Prime Day Sale. Enjoy the sale by clicking here for Sennheiser (Professional) and here for Sonova. Additionally, customers can benefit from extra discounts with select bank cards and take advantage of up to 24 months of No Cost EMI.

