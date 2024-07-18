Get ready to groove: DaMENSCH and Vicky Kaushal introduce 'A New Feeling' in an innovative campaign

BENGALURU, India , July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaMENSCH, a pioneer in men's innerwear & athleisure, has joined forces with Vicky Kaushal to launch a first of its kind music video ad campaign. Centered on the theme "DaMENSCH is a new feeling," the intelligent campaign establishes that the comfort of wearing a DaMENSCH cannot be explained in words and needs to be felt to be understood.

It’s A New Feeling ft. Vicky Kaushal | DaMENSCH Innerwear DaMENSCH x Vicky

The video kicks off with upbeat music inspired by the legendary R.D. Burman. However, it progresses with a surprise that one wouldn't have ever guessed- the lyrics are gibberish. Almost indescribable. Because that's what comfort with DaMENSCH is. A unique, new feeling that cannot be described in words.

DaMENSCH's new campaign also brings a freshness, away from the traditional machismo-led ads that viewers are used to seeing in the innerwear segment. With this, the brand and Vicky Kaushal come together to celebrate comfort, confidence, and self-expression.

Expressing his feelings about this campaign, Vicky Kaushal said," When the campaign idea was pitched to me, I was very happy to see a fresh and a different approach that represents a new age brand that DaMENSCH is . This new feeling is something you all need to experience to understand what we are trying to say through visuals"

Speaking about the campaign, Anurag Saboo, co-founder of DaMENSCH, said, "Our customers often struggled to describe how amazing they felt in a DaMENSCH, which sparked the idea for this ad. Comfort is an experience that needs to be felt, it is beyond words. Vicky Kaushal, known for his confidence and comfort in his individuality, is the perfect face for this campaign, and we're thrilled to collaborate with him"

Get ready to groove with DaMENSCH and Vicky Kaushal. Join DaMENSCH as they break the mould and embrace a new era of innerwear excitement.

About DaMENSCH:

Driven by the vision of transforming men's essential wear category, Anurag Saboo and Gaurav Pushkar founded DaMENSCH in 2018.

Noticing a long-standing lack of choices and innovation in men's underwear, they set out to create a brand with innovative fabrics, and designs that offer unparalleled comfort and functionality, and thus DaMENSCH was born.

DaMENSCH is now the 3rd largest men's essentials brand in the country, offering Innerwear, Outerwear and lifestyle accessories. With more than 1 Million consumers and the accolade of being the highest rated Innerwear brand on marketplaces, DaMENSCH has gained a cult following amongst men.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFY1odzi0Ig

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2464264/DaMENSCH_x_Vicky.jpg