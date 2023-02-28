Get Ready to Lead the HealthCare Revolution: MBA HealthCare Management Admissions Open Now

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS School of Business Management has announced that admissions are now open for its MBA in HealthCare Management program at its Mumbai campus. This 2-year program aims to train future HealthCare executives for management and leadership positions in HealthCare systems and organisations.

The MBA (HCM) is a multi-disciplinary professional programme focused on preparing future healthcare executives for management and leadership positions dedicated to building and managing healthcare systems and organizations aimed at delivering quality health service delivery across all sectors. The program seeks to present a deep immersion of the healthcare sector with a global focus, identifying providers' trends and issues. The program is designed for career-oriented professionals in the fields of medical science and biomedical engineering seeking to improve their managerial and leadership competencies in the Healthcare sector, especially within hospitals and health systems, the health insurance industry, health policy, and healthcare consulting firms.

The program aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the HealthCare sector with a global focus and equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle the challenges faced by the industry.

The program emphasises building a patient-centric organisation and equipping participants with the tools to manage digital disruption in the HealthCare sector. It also aims to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in HealthCare and prepare participants to effectively manage the cost, quality, and access to HealthCare services.

Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean School of Business Management, said, "The HealthCare industry has expanded beyond just hospitals and now includes various industries such as telemedicine, medical devices, health insurance, and medical tourism. With the admissions open for its MBA in HealthCare Management program, it aims to equip future HealthCare executives with the skills to manage, lead, and excel in the growing HealthCare industry. This has made India one of the leading players in the global HealthCare sector and created numerous job opportunities in both medical and non-medical fields. The goal of our program is to provide students with a comprehensive education and prepare them for the future."

The program is divided into six trimesters, five dedicated to classroom study and one to practical residency. Throughout the curriculum, students will gain an understanding of the global HealthCare industry, particularly the HealthCare systems in emerging economies such as India. It will equip participants with business acumen, leadership potential, and analytical, technical, and management skills to improve HealthCare organisations' and systems' quality, cost-effectiveness, and integration.

Dr. Neha Sadhotra, Program Chairperson, added, "Our goal is to provide students with industry-driven HealthCare education and the means to continue learning and becoming future leaders. The curriculum emphasises the principles of HealthCare entrepreneurship and patient-centric business management, as well as the skills to design and manage successful HealthCare delivery systems. Over the next two years, students will learn to use advanced technology, develop an entrepreneurial mindset, and achieve success in their careers."

Eligibility Criteria:

i. Candidates holding a Medical degree- MBBS/BDS/BPT/BHMS/BAMS/BUMS/BYNS or a degree in Pharmacy, Medical Technology, Biotechnology, Bio-Medical, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Technology, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals Technology, Microbiology, Bioengineering with at least 50% aggregate marks. Candidates who have appeared for their final year degree examination can also apply & the graduation (Qualifying)examination should have been conducted before the course commencement date.

ii. Doctors, Dentists, and other Medical professionals who have worked in Public/ Private/ Non-profit hospitals who are involved in the management and administration of the healthcare services

iii. Medical professionals who are running their own businesses and want to enhance their management skills so as to deliver superior service and improve the top line and the bottom line

iv. Para-Medical professionals who have worked in the healthcare industry and looking to upgrade their skills and thereby accelerate their career growth

v. Non-medical graduates who have worked in the healthcare industry and looking to upgrade their skills and thereby, accelerate their career growth can also apply. A minimum of 2 years of healthcare sector experience is required for these candidates

About NMIMS' SBM

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 41 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998 in various such published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. NMIMS School of Business Management MBA programs has been ranked amongst Top-100 Global B-School by FT MIM 2022.

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS