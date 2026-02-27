Getac Brings AI-Powered Rugged Computing Portfolio to India with Launch of Four New Devices

New Copilot+ PC lineup, including F120 and next-gen UX10 tablets, along with an AI-ready V120 laptop, is designed to transform field operations across India's critical industries

News in brief:

Getac launches four advanced rugged devices in India, including the F120 tablet (world's first fully rugged Copilot+ PC in a tablet form factor 1 ), next-generation UX10 and UX10-IP tablets, and the V120 fully rugged laptop.

), next-generation UX10 and UX10-IP tablets, and the V120 fully rugged laptop. All devices feature powerful AI capabilities designed to support India's priority industries, including manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and rail transportation, by enabling AI-powered, always-on field and shop-floor workflows.

The portfolio addresses India's unique operational challenges with extreme-temperature tolerance, monsoon-ready IP66 certification, and dual-SIM connectivity.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its AI-ready rugged device portfolio in India. Built for India's diverse and demanding operating environment, from extreme weather to remote, infrastructure-challenged locations, the new lineup combines cutting-edge AI capabilities with proven rugged reliability for field professionals working across the country's pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, and transportation sectors.

F120

The launch comes as India accelerates digital transformation across Industry 4.0 manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, the automotive and EV ecosystem, and aviation and rail infrastructure. Getac's portfolio addresses the growing demand for intelligent mobile computing solutions that deliver higher productivity, stronger compliance assurance, and reliable operations in challenging industrial environments, while combining advanced processing, high-bandwidth connectivity, and field-proven durability.

Copilot+ PC innovation meets Indian field operations

The F120, UX10, and UX10-IP represent Getac's latest Copilot+ PC offerings, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 200V Series Processors with Intel® AI Boost NPU delivering up to 48 TOPS. This enables Indian professionals to leverage AI for real-time diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and advanced analytics directly in the field, from real-time production monitoring in smart factories to vehicle diagnostics in automotive facilities and compliance workflows in pharmaceutical cleanrooms.

F120 fully rugged tablet brings powerful edge AI in a compact form factor featuring a 12.2-inch, 1,200-nit display for exceptional visibility in bright factory conditions and outdoor environments. Purpose-built for India's Industry 4.0 adoption, it enables real-time production monitoring, inspection workflows, and shop-floor connectivity. With (Military Standard) MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification, 6ft drop resistance, Wi-Fi 7, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports, and 5G Sub-6 with Dual SIM support, it is designed to support continuous connectivity across manufacturing facilities, automotive assembly lines, and transportation hubs. Hot-swappable LifeSupport™ batteries deliver continuous operation across multiple shifts.

Next-generation UX10 and UX10-IP fully rugged tablets are designed for professionals who need all-day mobility without compromising on capability. At just 1.15kg, with a 10.1-inch display, they are light enough to carry throughout a shift while delivering full computing performance. The UX10 excels across multiple sectors, including manufacturing (Manufacturing Execution System terminals and WIP tracking), automotive (vehicle diagnostics), and transportation (Maintenance, Repair and Operation workflows, asset tracking, and crew coordination). The specialised UX10-IP features a sealed design, making it ideal for India's pharmaceutical industry, where cleanroom compliance, LIMS integration (Laboratory Information Management System), and SAP Quality Management workflows require devices that can be repeatedly cleaned and disinfected to meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and WHO-GMP standards.

V120, a fully rugged laptop, is built for engineers and technicians who need desktop-class computing power beyond the desk—in labs, on production lines, and at outdoor test tracks. Its convertible design transforms from laptop to tablet, adapting to how professionals actually work in the field. Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra 200H Series processor, Intel® Arc™ graphics*, and a convertible design that transforms from laptop to tablet. Ideal for India's automotive and EV sectors, it enables Electronic Control Unit (ECU) testing, vehicle diagnostics, and connected production workflows. With configurations up to 64GB RAM and 2TB SSD, dual Thunderbolt™ 4 ports for high-speed diagnostic tool interfaces, and a 12.2-inch, 1,000-nit display, it performs equally well in labs and outdoor test tracks. Hot-swappable batteries ensure productivity throughout extended engineering and validation operations.

Supporting key Indian industries

India's industry landscape is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by government initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and a strategic push toward digitalisation and electrification. These measures are accelerating growth across the manufacturing sector, strengthening domestic capabilities while enhancing global competitiveness. The government of India notes that the visible development in the manufacturing sector has the potential to add US$ 500 billion annually to the global economy by 2030, indicating that India is steadily cementing its position as a global manufacturing hub. (Source)

With a strong focus on productivity, compliance, and process efficiency, the Union Budget FY 2026–27 encourages wider adoption of digital technologies across manufacturing, logistics, utilities, and field-based operations.

Getac's AI-ready rugged devices are designed to enable measurable outcomes across priority Indian industries:

Manufacturing : Getac devices help deliver real-time visibility into MES dashboards, inspection workflows, and work-in-progress tracking that reduce downtime and improve throughput

: Getac devices help deliver real-time visibility into MES dashboards, inspection workflows, and work-in-progress tracking that reduce downtime and improve throughput Automotive and EV : Getac devices support high-performance diagnostics, ECU/VCI (Vehicle Communication Interface) testing, diagnostics and connected factory operations that optimise assembly and outdoor test workflows in this dynamic sector.

: Getac devices support high-performance diagnostics, ECU/VCI (Vehicle Communication Interface) testing, diagnostics and connected factory operations that optimise assembly and outdoor test workflows in this dynamic sector. Pharmaceutical : The pharmaceutical industry is intensifying digital transformation to ensure compliance with GMP/WHO-GMP standards, enhance quality management, and accelerate time-to-market. Rugged mobile computing supports secure, audit-ready data capture for LIMS and SAP QM workflows in cleanrooms and warehouses, directly enabling traceability and operational integrity amid regulatory scrutiny. Ideal for applications like MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems)/ e-Logbook/ e-BMR /Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) which are typically used in pharmaceutical industry.

: The pharmaceutical industry is intensifying digital transformation to ensure compliance with GMP/WHO-GMP standards, enhance quality management, and accelerate time-to-market. Rugged mobile computing supports secure, audit-ready data capture for LIMS and SAP QM workflows in cleanrooms and warehouses, directly enabling traceability and operational integrity amid regulatory scrutiny. Ideal for applications like MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems)/ e-Logbook/ e-BMR /Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) which are typically used in pharmaceutical industry. Transportation (Aviation and Rail): Digital maintenance, repair, and overhaul workflows, asset tracking, ground handling, and crew coordination that improve safety, turnaround time, and operational visibility.

Speaking on the India launch, Jerry Huang, Vice President, Getac Technology Corporation, said, "From factories and testing facilities to rail yards and remote field locations, professionals in India need computing devices that perform reliably under extreme conditions and long operating hours. As industrial and digital transformation accelerates across manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and transportation, demand is rising for rugged, AI-enabled solutions that extend intelligence from the office to the edge. Our expanded AI-ready rugged portfolio is built to meet these requirements, enabling data-driven workflows that improve productivity, uptime, and operational efficiency. By supporting India's AI ambitions, we aim to equip every field technician with the same AI-powered capabilities as engineers in control rooms—driving faster decisions where it matters most."

All the devices will be available in India in March 2026.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com.

1 Status updated as of 2 September 2025 at the time of the product's global launch; to the best of our knowledge, the F120 was the first fully rugged tablet to be announced as a Microsoft Copilot+ PC.

*Units equipped with 16GB and dual-channel memory come with Intel® Arc™ Graphics.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921081/Getac_F120.jpg