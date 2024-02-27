GetSetUp launches Cyber Security and Fraud Hub to educate older adults against online scams, ensuring a safer digital future

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards enhancing digital safety for older adults, GetSetUp , a fast-growing educational community platform dedicated to active agers, has launched Cyber Safety and Fraud Hub . This initiative comes in the wake of escalating online banking frauds, voice cloning scams and other AI-driven fraudulent activities that target vulnerable populations like older adults. The initiative reflects GetSetUp's commitment to enabling older adults to live happy, healthy, and more connected lives in the digital age. What sets GetSetUp apart is how it uses its resources to create secure learning opportunities for its members across the platform through partnerships with experts.

A Hands-On Approach to Digital Safety in the Era of AI

GetSetUp's resource hub is a testament to the organization's holistic approach to preventing scams. It features a diverse array of tools tailored to the needs of older adults, including:

Educational Videos & Articles: Engaging, easy-to-understand videos and articles that explain how scams work and how to recognize them.

Comprehensive Checklists: Practical, step-by-step guides on banking call scams, OTP frauds, custom frauds and more to help users verify the authenticity of digital communications, how to identify red flags and safeguard their personal information.

Hands-On Support: A specially designed 'Cyber Security' series of classes addressing the nuances of online OTP scams, AI-driven scams, from voice cloning to deep fakes, providing older adults with the knowledge to protect themselves. These classes allow learners to come to ask questions, share their concerns, and get support.

What GetSetUp has Achieved:

Several new scam awareness classes

Distributed classes across partners

In-class support to assist learners with questions

Specific classes to address deep fakes, custom frauds and AI voice scams

"We need to be cautious about sharing personal details with anyone whether it is even to bank representatives, customers or delivery partners. I have experienced a scam where someone allegedly from a bank asked me to download a suspicious app. It is important that we safeguard our personal information and never share OTPs with strangers." – said 63-year-old GetSetUp learner Mukesh.

Recognizing the urgency of the issue, at GetSetUp we want to empower older adults with the skills to navigate the digital landscape safely and confidently. Through the right tools, awareness campaigns, and sharing stories like Mukesh's, it aims to provide them with the chance to thrive in the digital age.

"Empowering our active agers through education and awareness are essential in empowering them and safeguarding their independence in the fight against digital scams. By fostering awareness and education, we're not just safeguarding our community from digital scams; we're also enhancing their digital engagement securely and confidently." — Ashwini Kapila, Managing Director of Business Development & Partnerships, GetSetUp

About GetSetUp: