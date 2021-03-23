Ghodawat Consumer Earns a Prestigious Award; Bags 'India's Most Admirable Brand' Recognition

Since its inception in 2014, GCPL has chartered great heights under the leadership of Mr. Shrenik Ghodawat (Managing Director - GCPL) and made a special niche in the market through its quality offerings and product innovations. The company is known for its state-of-the-art manufacturing environment where it produces various top-quality daily consumable products under the supervision of its adept manpower. Under its famous 'Star' brand, GCPL manufactures and sells products like Atta, Rice, Edible Oil, Snacks, Beverages, Salt, Dairy, Personal and Home Care products. RIDER, an energy drink, is the latest offering from GCPL for its consumers.

GCPL is considered as one of the fastest-growing consumer products companies in India which are diversifying its business at a rapid pace and amplifying its production significantly to cater to a larger audience at the pan-India level. With a strong network of 2000+ distributors, tie-ups with all leading modern trade chains along with having apresence over e-commerce platforms, GCPL is expanding its business horizon proficiently to fulfill its aim to become one of the most successful FMCG enterprise in India.

The Brand Story acknowledged the efforts of GCPL in setting a high benchmark in the FMCG market of India. Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, "Ghodawat Consumer Products is a fine example of an FMCG organization that not only works to offer high-quality consumer products to its customers but also takes necessary steps to be in line with the consumer behavior. The company is headed to become an industry leader in the FMCG market. The Brand Story is honored to present Ghodawat Consumer Products with the award of India's Most Admirable Brand 2020."

About Sanjay Ghodawat Group

Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals ranging from salt to software. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, Software and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was incepted in 1993 and since then it has witnessed an impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. With a strong base of millions of customers across India, SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

