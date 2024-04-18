GILEAD SCIENCES JOIN FORCES WITH WORLD HEPATITIS ALLIANCE AND EXPERTS TO AWARD US$4 MILLION ALL4LIVER GRANT FOR VIRAL HEPATITIS ELIMINATION BY 2030, INCLUDING TWO COMMUNITY LED INITIATIVES IN ASIA

— Gilead Awards US$4 Million Globally (Excluding the United States) Through the Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant —

– World Hepatitis Alliance Supports Global Expansion of Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant by Joining Grant Review Committee –

— Indian Organizations Chennai Liver Foundation and FIND Receive the Grant to Launch Innovative Projects Addressing Viral Hepatitis in The Region –

NEW DELHI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD), announced a global distribution of US$4 million through its ALL4LIVER Grant ("Grant") to support community-backed innovative projects associated with hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), and hepatitis D (HDV). An official announcement was made at a Gilead-hosted symposium titled "Partnering for Global Health Equity: Case Studies from Around the World," held during the World Hepatitis Summit ("Summit") in Lisbon.

Out of 71 organizations awarded the 2023 Grant, two non-profit organizations based in India have been honored: Chennai Liver Foundation and FIND. The two recipients are selected by an independent external review panel of global experts, including the World Hepatitis Alliance ("WHA"). This collaboration extends WHA's longstanding partnership with Gilead to further the Grant's ambition of supporting community-led efforts and catalyzing viral hepatitis elimination efforts.

The latest estimates from the World Health Organization[1] indicate 40 million individuals live with chronic HBV infection in India, about 10-15% of the global carrier pool, and 6-12 million with chronic HCV infection, representing 44-71%[2] compared to 0.32% worldwide[3]. Chronic HBV infection in the country contributes to 40-50% of liver cancer (HCC) cases and 20-30% of cirrhosis cases, while chronic HCV infection contributes to 12-32% of HCC cases and 12-20% of cirrhosis cases. The data demonstrates that to achieve viral hepatitis elimination in the region, addressing the unmet needs associated with viral hepatitis is crucial. The grant funding will empower the two organizations to launch innovative projects aimed at driving testing, improving linkage to care, and elevating viral hepatitis on the public health agenda.

FIND, a not-for-profit organization, will utilize the funding to support micro-elimination efforts for hepatitis C by introducing innovative testing and linkage approaches for people who inject drugs (PWIDs). The initiative will leverage and expand existing government testing and treatment programs to better reach high risk groups such as PWIDs in collaboration with the National and State Viral Hepatitis Control Program. The initiative seeks to enhance capacities at the community level by establishing a peer navigator system to better guide PWIDs to receive timely screening, access to and adherence to care. The other grantee, Chennai Liver Foundation ("Foundation"), plans to scale an educational program amongst healthcare professionals, with the objective of achieving 90% proficiency in HBV prevention and treatment protocols in healthcare settings. The Foundation will also track, publish and present the outcomes of training methodologies deployed in raising awareness, improving standard of care and benefiting people living with hepatitis to local and international government agencies and organizations.

"FIND is honored to receive the ALL4LIVER Grant. Reaching hepatitis elimination in India depends on making simpler diagnostics available to everyone who needs them, particularly in underserved and vulnerable communities. Through this tried-and-tested micro-elimination approach, we know we can improve access to diagnosis and get people on to treatment faster, so that lives can be saved." said Dr Kanudeep Kaur, Project Lead, FIND India.

"With the World Health Organization's 2030 goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat fast approaching, the need for a multi-stakeholder approach is more urgent than ever. Hepatitis remains a significant public health burden in the region and concerted effort from various sectors is essential. With the ALL4LIVER Grant, we're proud to join forces with our community partners more closely, nurturing innovative solutions specifically tailored to local challenges. Together, we envision a future where the burden of hepatitis is a thing of the past, and healthcare is truly accessible to all," said Vaibhavi Choksi, General Manager, Gilead Global Patient Solutions, India and South Asia.

Notably, this marks the second cycle of the Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant in Asia. Since 2021, the Grant has been supporting campaigns led by local community organizations, aimed at driving testing, sharing knowledge of viral hepatitis, and raising awareness of the disease. The 2023 Grant recipients span regions including Africa, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. The US$4 million funding will be committed to community-backed innovative projects that address unmet needs associated with HCV, HBV, and HDV by tackling stigma and discrimination, while simultaneously supporting efforts to achieve the elimination of viral hepatitis elimination as a public health concern.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About Chennai Liver Foundation

About FIND

About the ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences launched the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021, a biennial grant designed to empower local communities and the fight against viral hepatitis. The ALL4LIVER Grant program aims to support projects initiated by local communities in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and North America (excluding the United States) to work towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

