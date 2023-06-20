GIM Bags Prestigious International Flourish Award 2023

GIM has bagged this prestigious international award as the only Indian recipient, marking it as the third consecutive year of achievement

PANAJI, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has emerged as the proud recipient of the highly coveted International Flourish Award 2023 for their remarkable story on Sustainable Development Goal 10 (SDG 10). GIM's commitment to promoting reduced inequalities and fostering innovation has earned them this prestigious recognition. GIM has bagged this prestigious international award as the only Indian recipient, marking it as the third consecutive year of achievement.

AIM2Flourish published an impressive collection of 694 inspiring innovation stories written by students from across the globe in 2022. These stories, which showcased business innovation models aligned with the United Nations' Global Goals for Sustainable Development (Global Goals), were shared on the global platform AIM2Flourish.com.

AIM2Flourish, a Fowler Center initiative, serves as a transformative platform that shifts the core questions asked by professors and students worldwide. By integrating the method of Appreciative Inquiry, AIM2Flourish not only recognizes the positive impact of current business leaders but also revolutionizes the way future leaders are educated.

The selected stories presented innovative approaches to tackle global challenges while promoting economic prosperity, a healthy world, and human well-being. These future business leaders have demonstrated their dedication to creating a world where everyone has equal opportunities and reduced inequalities.

Among the remarkable stories that caught the attention of the Fowler Center team, the narrative titled 'Access for All - What does that even mean' stood out as an outstanding representation of the objectives of SDG 10. Written by Surbhi Jain, Mansi Malpani, Akhil Narang, and Sananda Maity, under the guidance of Divya Singhal, this story exemplifies the power of inclusivity and accessibility in India.

Access for All explores the multifaceted nature of reducing inequalities and emphasizes the significance of providing equal opportunities for marginalized communities. Through their compelling storytelling, the authors shed light on the challenges faced by underprivileged groups and present innovative solutions to bridge the gap.

About Goa Institute of Management:

Established in 1993, the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has gained renown for its student-centric approach, innovative pedagogy, and unwavering commitment to societal impact. Offering a diverse range of management programs, GIM strives to shape future leaders who possess a profound sense of social responsibility.

