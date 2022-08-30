Glenfiddich hosted a special dinner to celebrate 15 years of the ‘progressive texturist’ - Rimzim Dadu

Honoured 15 years of designer's presence in the country with an exclusive whisky paired dinner specially curated by Chef Prateek Sadhu

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenfiddich, the world's most awarded single malt whisky, celebrated the renowned designer Rimzim Dadu by hosting a special dinner at stunning Perbaco, The Lodhi, on the 26th of August 2022. Exclusively curated by star chef Prateek Sadhu, the whisky-paired dinner honored Rimzim's remarkable journey in the design, art, and textile industry over the last 15 years.

Bringing together two brands that share an irrepressible spirit, the dinner was a tribute to Rimzim's philosophy of constantly pushing boundaries of innovation in tandem with Glenfiddich's spirit of reinventing the norm and consistently evolving and experimenting. Innovation is the core of both Glenfiddich and Rimzim's brand identity. Rimzim's constant desire to experiment since the inception of her brand made her and Glenfiddich an ideal match.

Glenfiddich 15 year old, aged in European sherry and oak caskets and created using a unique technique wherein its warm, spicy flavors are transformed with the alchemy of the Solera Vat, added more meaning to the designer's milestone year drawing complete synergies between the two brands.

Commenting on the celebration, Angad Singh Gandhi, Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador, said, "The Glenfiddich 15 year old, which is reminiscent of brand's spirit of innovation and desire to blaze their own trails was in complete sync with Rimzim's remarkable journey and approach wherein she discarded all the convention over the years and used a futuristic approach for her design."

Chef Prateek Sadhu said, "Curating a meal for the special evening that honored Rimzim's 15 years of excellence and that too with Glenfiddich's exquisite 15 year old expression was indeed a rewarding creative challenge. Therefore, to match the daring and dazzling, the menu had elements that were experimental, innovative and in line with futuristic spirit of the brands."

Designer Rimzim Dadu said, "It was such a memorable evening to kick start the 15-year celebrations of our brand with Glenfiddich. Our brands share the ethos of quality and craftsmanship - so it was a perfect partnership. And the proverbial cherry on top was the special menu curated and crafted by chef Prateek Sadhu. The evening gave the perfect backdrop to free-flowing conversations around creativity, history, art and of course whiskey! It was fascinating for guests to hear stories around the art of creating the perfect whiskey and the craftsmanship that goes into it. The two brands make different products but the attention to detail and adherence to the process and quality is what makes us stand out. Glendiddich stands for bringing the best from the past and marrying it with the new - just like how we use traditional techniques in the modern, contemporary context for our clothes."

About Glenfiddich, India

Glenfiddich is a single malt whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons Distillers Limited, an independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and still controlled by the fifth generation of the family. Glenfiddich has gained a reputation for supporting the creative arts in India with various initiatives including the annual Artists in Residence programme and World's Most Experimental Bartender Competition

ABOUT RIMZIM DADU

Rimzim Dadu, the brand is a living archive of the designer's innovation through surface textures. Discarding convention, the design philosophy is a homage to traditional weaves - by way of innovative materials, deconstruction and re-engineering. The brand fills a gap in the homegrown category for a contemporary and luxury ready-to-wear segment with its line of hand-crafted clothing that has received national and global recognition for its progressive surface texturing.

A fashion designer by education, with a production back end in apparel exports, Rimzim Dadu's designs take from a nonchalant view of "fashion" but an appreciation for the process as an art form, she is commonly referred to as a progressive texturist. The designer is known for breaking norms and traditions: every season, from bringing artisans, their machines and looms on to the fashion ramp to showcase the innovative process and design philosophy that drives the pioneering brand to 3D projection mapping immersing the audience in Rimzim Dadu weaves.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887683/Rimzim_Dadu_Dinner.jpg

SOURCE Glenfiddich - William Grant and Sons