Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval for Clindamycin and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 1%|5%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin and Benzoyl Peroxide Gel, 1%|5%, a generic version of BenzaClin®1 Gel, 1%|5%, of Valeant Bermuda.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2019, the BenzaClin® Gel, 1%|5% market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $99.4 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 151 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 53 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, immunology and pain.

The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.

