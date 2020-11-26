Glenmark Pharmaceuticals secures its position in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the third year in a row

Dow Jones Sustainability Index is one of the world's premier benchmarks for sustainable business practices

Glenmark is ranked 13 th among global pharmaceutical companies

among global pharmaceutical companies Glenmark is among only 11 companies from India and one of the two companies from the pharmaceutical sector to be listed in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index.



The DJSI analyses companies on their corporate economic, environmental and social performance, to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, environmental policy & management systems, supply chain management, occupational health and safety, labor practices, innovation and cyber security amongst others. Inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

"DJSI is universally acknowledged as one of the most respected and accepted sustainability benchmarks and so it is a matter of great pride for us to be included in the list for the third consecutive year. We recognize that sustainability is a continual process that encompasses our operations, stakeholders, communities and the planet at large. Our inclusion in this list underscores our consistent performance across all sustainability indicators," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

Over 800 companies across sectors from the emerging markets were assessed, out of which 100 made it to the prestigious index this year including 11 from India. Glenmark is one of the only two companies from the Indian Pharmaceutical sector to be featured in the DJSI Emerging Markets 2020. Glenmark is ranked 13th among global pharmaceutical companies.

About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI):

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors' measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.

The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.