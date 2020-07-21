Glenmark Responds to DCGI letter seeking clarification on Fabiflu
21 Jul, 2020, 12:36 IST
MUMBAI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the DCGI letter seeking clarification on FabiFlu, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, has responded back. Please click the link below, to access the response letter.
About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com
