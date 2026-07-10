Global Art Market Opens Up for Indian Collectors: US-Headquartered The Agency Art House Announces India Expansion

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agency Art House, the US headquartered art advisory and collection management platform founded by Arushi Kapoor, is now establishing a dedicated presence in India, bringing the global art market directly to Indian collectors for the first time. Arushi, an Indian-origin art advisor based in the United States, brings over a decade of experience in art collecting, private advisory, and curatorial practice, built on relationships with leading collectors, institutions, and galleries worldwide. The platform's India expansion is aimed at ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, luxury hotels and real estate developers, and wealth management professionals.

India's art auction market continues to gain momentum, with record-breaking sales reinforcing the country's position as one of the fastest-growing art markets globally. India's most sophisticated collectors are already acquiring works at major auction houses in New York, Art Basel in Switzerland, and through galleries in London and Paris. What has been missing is the infrastructure to access these same markets from home — with the level of access typically reserved for insiders, and the transparency and provenance assurance collectors at this level require.

The Agency Art House brings together leading art advisors to serve collectors through end-to-end services spanning art advisory, collection management, fully transparent provenance and authentication, and financial planning — delivering international-calibre access without the need to travel abroad.

A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree who serves on the Tate Modern South Asian Acquisitions Committee and LACMA's Future Arts Collective, Arushi brings a level of access few advisors in the world can match. Her standing within these institutions gives Indian clients a direct line into rooms and relationships otherwise closed off. She commented, "India's art market is at an inflection point. We have a generation of younger, globally minded collectors coupled with an extraordinary renaissance in Indian artistic practice. What's been missing is a trusted advisory platform that brings together international expertise and unfiltered, transparent access. The Agency Art House exists to bridge that gap."

Arushi describes the expansion as building a bridge between two worlds that should have been connected years ago — India's collectors are global, and their advisory should be too. Rather than a market entry, she frames it as a homecoming.

The Agency Art House's arrival marks a significant moment for India's collectors, family offices, and luxury stakeholders seeking world-class advisory rooted in deep market knowledge and real access to the institutions that define the global art conversation. Operating at the intersection of art, luxury, and property, the platform offers ultra-high-net-worth clients access to private sales, curated experiences, and sought-after works from galleries, artists, and institutions worldwide — with clients also benefiting from the reach of The Agency's global real estate network. Through Arushi's leadership and commitment to championing contemporary Indian art, the platform is poised to shape how India's next generation engages with art.

About The Agency Art House:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, USA, The Agency Art House is a global art advisory and collection management platform founded by Arushi Kapoor, backed by the worldwide reach of The Agency's real estate network. The platform works with collectors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, next-gen investors, and developers to build and manage investment-grade collections through independent, collector-first advisory. Leveraging a global network of galleries, artists, institutions, and private collections, it provides access to opportunities often unavailable on the open market. It also offers end-to-end services across acquisition, collection management, provenance, authentication, valuation, logistics, installation, and strategic planning.

The Agency Art House was founded on the belief that collecting should be as personal as the art itself, giving collectors worldwide access to investment-grade works, private sales, and curated experiences that go beyond what the open market offers.

For more information, visit www.theagencyarthouse.com