Global Avocado Oil Market Set to Reach USD 920.86 Million by 2030, With a Sustainable CAGR of 5.82% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Avocado Oil Market" by Types (Extra-virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, Pure Oil, and Blends), by End-users (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), by Distribution Channels (Business to Business and Business to Consumer {Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others}), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030, the market was valued at USD 533.27 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.82% by the end of 2030. The global avocado oil market growth is attributed to rising awareness of the rich nutritional profile of avocado oil.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Spectrum Organics Products

La Tourangelle Inc.

Olivado USA

Grove Avocado Oil

Sesajal S.A de C.V.

Cibaria International

Crofts Ltd.

The Village Press

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the avocado oil market

In terms of types, the global avocado oil market is segmented into extra-virgin oil, virgin oil, pure oil, and blends. The pure oil segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Pure oil is a heart-healthy oil, high in oleic acid, which is unsaturated fat. Pure oil is used in cosmetics as it is rich in vitamin E. Moreover, virgin oil is beneficial for health therefore it is used in the food sector.

Based on end-users, the global avocado oil market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of specialty food and gourmet. Specialty items draw customers' attention and increase demand for them. Key players are focusing on healthy ingredients in processed foods which are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of avocado oil and its nutritional benefits. The avocado oil market has a high potential to grow.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The avocado oil market in the Asia Pacific is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the increasing popularity of avocado oil in Japan , China , and other countries. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth, due to the increasing avocado plantation in China for various applications.

is expanding and dominating as compared to other regional markets, owing to the increasing popularity of avocado oil in , , and other countries. The market in is projected to register significant growth, due to the increasing avocado plantation in for various applications. The online segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace. The avocado oil market is estimated to propel, due to the increasing number of online platforms that provide consumers easy access to buy avocado oil.

The increasing people's interest in cosmetics and healthcare is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market participants and stakeholders.

Busy lifestyle has resulted in less physical exercise, which has sped up the development of several lifestyle illnesses. As a result, people are increasingly switching to avocado oil, which has a high level of beneficial fatty acids, instead of butter and vegetable oils with high concentrations of saturated fats.

Low pricing of sunflower and olive oil and high availability are projected to hamper the market growth.

Read 195 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Avocado Oil Market" by Types (Extra-virgin Oil, Virgin Oil, Pure Oil, and Blends), by End-users (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, and Others), by Distribution Channels (Business to Business and Business to Consumer {Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others}), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Extra-virgin Oil

Virgin Oil

Pure Oil

Blends

By End-users

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channels

Business to Business and Business to Consumer

Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Online Stores



Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

