Global Brand Storytelling Agency INVNT® Joins Nth Degree to Form an Unmatched Live Events Platform

Private Equity Partner Shamrock Capital Fuels Strategic Market Expansion

ATLANTA, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nth Degree, a leader in event design and delivery, today announced that global brand storytelling agency INVNT will join the organization, creating a live event market leader capable of meeting the growing experiential needs of major brands around the world. With 11 offices across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America, INVNT brings expanded creative, strategy and production capabilities to the combined company.

"We're excited to welcome INVNT and their entire team to the Nth Degree family," said John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree. "As the market for experiential services continues to accelerate, we're bringing together the exceptional creative talent and leadership of INVNT with Nth Degree's proven team, strengthening an already formidable platform company – one that will help global brands tell bigger stories and deliver them with more confidence than ever before."

As part of this transaction, Nth Degree Events – the award-winning division of the parent company – and INVNT will combine to form an agency focused on corporate events operating under the brand name INVNT.

"Clients today are increasingly seeking integrated agency partners that can deliver high-touch service and accountability all the way from strategy and creative to production and operations," said Kristina McCoobery, Global President of INVNT. "Adding the capabilities of Nth Degree Events to INVNT's suite allows us to address that need."

The integration of INVNT and Nth Degree Events creates significant advantages and a more competitive, comprehensive suite of offerings for clients, giving them access to innovation-led brand storytelling, creative, strategy and production expertise along with revenue-enhancing sponsorship sales, content and speaker management, best-in-class event operations and more.

"Nth Degree Events clients have been increasingly seeking the kind of services that INVNT delivers, and we're excited to bring these capabilities to our exceptional customer base including some of the biggest names in consumer and technology markets," said Robert Lowe, Chief Client Officer, of the newly combined agency.

The business will operate through two primary divisions under the leadership of John Hense, CEO of Nth Degree Holdings:

INVNT - Nth Degree Events merges with INVNT creating a strengthened suite of agency services and a combined client base that includes some of the largest and best-known brands in the world - from consumer to business-to-business. INVNT co-founder McCoobery, along with members of the Nth Degree Events team, including Lowe and Lisa Ramsey, will lead the agency.

Nth Degree – With a focus on high-quality event labor and general contracting services, Nth Degree and Fern Exposition Services maintain the company's longstanding commitment to exhibitors, exhibit houses, associations and agencies. Nth Degree will be led by Russell Greenway, President, Nth Degree - I&D, and Shana Carr, President, Fern Expo - GC.

The deal was supported by private equity partner Shamrock Capital and represents a significant expansion of Shamrock's commitment to the experiential market while bolstering Nth Degree's continued growth and global expansion. Shamrock announced its initial strategic investment in Nth Degree in September 2024.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and Davis + Gilbert LLP served as legal advisor to INVNT on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Stephens Inc. served as financial advisor to Nth Degree on the transaction.

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree is a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services, event management, experiential marketing, and permanent installations. With warehouses and offices in more than 30 U.S. markets, the company delivers thousands of events annually for many of the world's most recognizable brands. For more information visit nthdegree.com.

About INVNT

On a mission to put a brand on the moon. INVNT® is an innovation-led, international, interdisciplinary, and integrated agency united by brand storytelling. INVNT helps many of the biggest brands and organizations in the world impact audiences, dent culture, and make history. INVNT operates globally with offices in New York (HQ), London, Sydney, Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Detroit, San Francisco, Stockholm, Noosa, and Washington D.C. For more information visit INVNT.com.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $7 billion of assets under management as of February 13, 2026. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit shamrockcap.com.

Media Contacts:

Robyn Fernsworth

R2PR for Nth Degree

[email protected]

Matt Keowen

Nth Degree

[email protected]

Jhonathan Mendez De Leon

INVNT

[email protected]

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