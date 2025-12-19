Global Carnival Marks Spectacular Closing of Ryan International Children's Festival

Ryan Group of Schools

19 Dec, 2025

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 21st Ryan International Children's Festival (RICF) concluded on a high note with over 12,000 students from India and 15 countries coming together for a vibrant closing ceremony. Celebrating the Ryan Group's 50-year Golden Jubilee, the week-long festival culminated in an energetic Global Carnival highlighting creativity, culture, and global friendship.

Students lit up the stage with performances in dance, music, theatre, and visual arts, while interactive collaboration zones encouraged cultural exchange and new bonds. Signature highlights included the White T-Shirt Ceremony, where students exchanged handwritten messages of friendship, and the colourful Global Village showcasing international crafts and cuisines. Awards were presented to recognise creativity, teamwork, and outstanding performances.

Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group, said the festival reaffirmed the importance of experiential learning through collaboration and innovation.

Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan Group, added that RICF equips students to connect confidently across cultures.

The finale marked an inspiring close to the 21st RICF, leaving behind memories of unity and shared celebration.

About the Ryan Group of Institutions

The Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India's largest K–12 school networks, with over 150 schools across 18 states. Over the past 50 years, the Group has focused on academic rigor, values-based education, and global exposure through international programs, cultural immersion, and student leadership initiatives.

