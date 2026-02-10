Global Celebrities. Pro-Cowboys & Cowgirls. Supermodels. Equine Superstars & Crafty Cattle - A Night of Stars in Historic Western Arena

Icon Global & National Cutting Horse Assn. (NCHA) Announce 2026 Celebrity Cutting Event Benefiting UT Southwestern Medical Center, Fort Worth, Texas. Nicole and Taylor Sheridan Lean into the Cowboy Cause Bringing A-Listers to Hometown.

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Global and the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) today officially announce the return of the NCHA Celebrity Cutting presented by Icon Global – Saturday April 11, 2026. Tickets on Sale February 27, 2026.

"There is no more important date on our calendar than this one," said Icon Global Founder Australian Bernard (Bernie) Uechtritz. The inaugural event in 2024 was spectacular and a sellout. We skipped 2025 due to construction at the Historic Will Rogers Coliseum".

Past riders and celebrities included competitive rides by Supermodel Model Bella Hadid and Landman's Michelle Randolph, with attendance by Australian Film star Nicole Kidman who are also expected to return in 2026. Yellowstone actors/competitors were Jefferson White, Mo Brings Plenty, Ian Bohen, Jennifer Landon, and Forrie Smith. 1923's Aminah Nieves and Brandon Sklenar also saddled up. Lioness's actor La Monica Garrett competed. Musician and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton) played the private VIP meet and greet. Australian country music legend Keith Urban also showed his enthusiastic support in attendance. Yellowstone's actor Ian Bohen (Ryan) and NCHA rider Elizabeth Quick won the evening in spectacular style.

This year's night will feature additional stars from some of today's most popular film and television projects, including talent from Taylor Sheridan productions such as Landman, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, The Madison, and others. The 2026 Celebrity Cutting line-up includes Dave Annable, Michael Kelly, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Neal McDonough, Ian Bohen, Taylor Handley, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Jill Wagner, Robert Patrick, Caleb Plant, Matthew Rys, and C. Thomas Howell announced so far. Additional Film, Television, Music and Entertainment Celebrities, Participants and Sponsor announcements will follow in coming weeks.

The unique and highly anticipated event brings together A-List Celebrities, entertainers and personalities as well as professional horse trainers, breeders, equine athletes and others pairing with celebrity riders in sixteen highly competitive teams. This year, Celebrity Team Sponsorship opportunities are available, creating high visibility opportunities for individual support and corporate sponsors; packages include Saturday VIP Meet & Greet Passes and Box Seats, Friday Night's Private Draw Party Invite, Photo Op's, Announcer & Program recognition, Social Media exposure and Team logo placement.

The evening will also feature other exclusive hospitality experiences and opportunities and offers fans a rare opportunity to witness an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime night in the arena, all the while raising critical funds for life-saving cancer research, treatment, and patient care at UT Southwestern.

"This year is especially significant to us on a personal level, as Icon continues its support of UT Southwestern while their exceptional doctors and surgeons are providing care for my own family in real time. I can personally attest to their institutional expertise and compassionate care, each incredible and invaluable to all," stated Icon Global' s Uechtritz.

Daniel K. Podolsky, M.D., President of UT Southwestern said, "We are honored that UT Southwestern has again been selected as the beneficiary of the NCHA Celebrity Cutting presented by Icon Global."

Jay Winborn, Executive Director of the National Cutting Horse Association added," This night adds a powerful philanthropic dimension to the month-long show, reinforcing NCHA's commitment to community impact and the future of the sport. We're proud to continue growing the Celebrity Cutting and supporting UT Southwestern and their important work in cancer care and research."- End

About Celebrity Cutting.

Co-chaired By Nicole Sheridan, Sherri Patton and Kit Moncrief, the Celebrity Cutting is held inside Fort Worth's Historic Will Rogers Coliseum during the month-long NCHA Super Stakes program—an event also presented by Icon Global—The Super Stakes is one of the premier events in the Western horse industry, drawing top competitors and fans from around the world.

About Icon Global

Icon Global designs and implements strategic, tactical, national and global marketing campaigns for Iconic real estate, and additionally provides specialty advisory and portfolio services for owners of unique assets across the USA, parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Icon represents banking and governmental institutions, and high net worth individuals', as well as corporations and family offices globally in the acquisition, management and disposition of property in all asset classes. Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz.

About the NCHA

The National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) is dedicated to promoting and preserving the western sport of cutting, supporting its members, and celebrating the Western heritage that defines the industry.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the nation's premier academic medical centers, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution's faculty members have received six Nobel Prizes and include 24 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 25 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 13 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The full-time faculty of more than 3,300 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians in more than 80 specialties care for more than 143,000 hospitalized patients, attend to more than 470,000 emergency room cases, and oversee nearly 5.3 million outpatient visits a year.

