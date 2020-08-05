Global consumer electronics giant Hisense unveils its 'Made in India' television range; to be available from 6th Aug 2020

Announces a range of 6 SKUs of UHD & Smart televisions starting at INR 11,990 to INR 33,990

to 3 other SKUs including the 65 inch QLED, 58 inch UHD & 70 inch UHD launching soon

The entire range of televisions will be launched on Amazon, Flipkart, TataCliQ and Reliance Digital

NEW DELHI, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer of the world has launched 6 SKUs of its UHD and Smart televisions range in India.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Rishi Tandon, COO, Hisense India said, "We are delighted to announce 6 new models of the 'make in India' television range with attractive inaugural consumer benefits like 5 Year Panel Warranty and special inaugural prices valid from 6th to 9th August on the entire range. The entire product range will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance and TataCliQ. The product launch is further backed by a strong national service network of 450 service centers, catering to 18500+ pincodes to ensure the best aftersales service for our customers."

Price and Offer Details:





Special Inaugural Price Special Inaugural Offer



6-9 Aug 2020 Only 6-9 Aug 2020 Only Model Brief Spec



55A71F 4K, Android, Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos, B/in Google Assistant, Ultra Dimming 33,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 50A71F 29,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 43A71F 24,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 43A56E FHD, Android, B/in Google Assistant with Voice Remote (32":HD) 20,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 40A56E 18,990 5 Year Panel Warranty 32A56E 11,990 5 Year Panel Warranty

"These introductory offers of 5 Year Panel warranty is a sign of our confidence in our product quality and is also a noticeably big callout to instill consumer confidence in the brand and its product range which is all 'made in India'," added Mr Rishi Tandon.

The 65" QLED (U7QF), 58" and 70" UHD (A71F) will be available in the market soon. In addition to this, Hisense will also be launching next generation technology display products like the 100" Laser TV, 86" 8K TVs and Dual Cell QLED TV shortly.

The Amazing TVs (4K range) provide Amazing TV viewing experience with host of latest technology features to enhance consumer delight. It provides Amazing Picture with features like Quantum Dot and Full Array Dimming (in QLED range) and Dolby Vision HDR, Ultra Dimming, Ultra Vivid Panel across its entire 4K range. The range also gives Amazing Sound with DOLBY ATMOS technology. The range has got Amazing Design with Ultra Slim & Bezel-less finish in its entire 4K range which enhances the décor of your living room. With latest Android TV 9.0, it is Amazingly Smart as well.

Hisense has partnered with Dolby to bring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos its entire 4K range, enabling a fully immersive and engaging entertainment experience for customers. The fusion of Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound transforms one's TV into an entertainment powerhouse. These image and sound technologies from the cinema, now brought together for the home, provide amazing realism that one will see, hear, and feel like never before.

"Dolby and Hisense share a common goal to deliver best-in-class experiences to consumers in their living rooms. The combined Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience in a single form factor will allow Hisense customers to experience their favorite content as the creators originally intended. With a large and constantly growing library of titles available in English and in Hindi, Indian consumers can instantly access this amazing content in Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos," said Mr. Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director Marketing, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories.

As a part of Hi to Hisense launch campaign running across all e-commerce platforms, the brand is also running Play & Win contest where in consumer can win a 4K TV on participating in Quiz.

The brand also announced the launch of its website www.hisense-india.com where its entire range of Televisions, Air Conditioners and Refrigerators are showcased. The consumers can access detailed specifications and features of all Hisense products and can also stay updated with launch details of its upcoming products and brand related information as well.

Click the Hisense website link for more details: www.hisense-india.com

Youtube Links:

Brand Intro: https://youtu.be/nieH4pIOJEM

Product Info: https://youtu.be/a7oHxdWCJX8

~Product Information~

U7QF QLED Series, A71F UHD Series and A56E Smart Series

Common features in Hisense 4K Range (U7QF QLED & A71F UHD)

Dolby Vision HDR technology automatically creates perfect picture by optimizing content scene-by-scene to deliver the best experience one's TV is capable of. It can deliver highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, blacks that are 10 times darker and has 1000 times more color volume (billions of colors as compared to millions) than a standard SDR picture. This Spectacular color, brightness, contrast, and detail create an amazingly vivid and lifelike image.

This entire Hisense 4K range comes equipped with DOLBY ATMOS technology. This latest sound innovation technology from Dolby provides a moving audio on screen which is a major advance from stereo sound, and even better than surround sound. It's just like being inside the same movie as all action, sounds of people, places, things, and music comes alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The TV also delivers a 30W powerful Sound for that extra punch in the action in 50" and above screen size. In 43 inch it is powered by 24W speakers.

This Hisense 4K range comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi Support through which a user can experience 5G speeds and effortless 4K streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube etc.

With Smooth Motion technology (available in 65" Above) the Hisense UHD TV identifies the smallest details related to fast-moving objects and reconstructs the pixels to offer smooth and clear viewing experience when one is watching fast moving scenes in action movies or sports.

Hisense's UHD AI upscaler technology turns FHD content into Ultra HD 4K quality allowing to upgrade the quality of normal FHD content from even set top box.

This Hisense 4K TV supports variety of HDR formats as well including HDR10+ decoding, HDR10, and HLG. Play HDR games, stream or Plug n Play HDR movies, with support of multiple HDR formats in all inputs.

The Hisense 4K TV range also provides Ultimate gaming experience with Game mode. With a minimal input lag gives a chance to perform a well-time move and stay ahead of the game.

With Noise Reduction technology solution automatically analyses the input signal and removes detected noise and restore and reproduce a perfect, clean image.

Common features in entire Hisense Range (U7QF QLED, A71F UHD and A56E Smart Series)

Powered by official Android TV 9.0 PIE operating system, the Hisense range of televisions comes with Built-in Google Assistant for a smarter television viewing experience. The latest operating system is streamlined for faster operation and is easier to use than before. Now Easily search and watch blockbuster movies, stream apps and enjoy multiplayer games. With the variety of features a user can instruct, control the lights and other smart home devices or manager tasks just by one's voice with the press or the Assistant button on the remote.

It also has official Google Play Store app preloaded giving access to 500,000+ TV shows and movies.

With Chromecast Built-in the television provides a seamless casting of even a 4K content on the big screen (in case of 4K Television).

With One touch access feature on the remote, the applications YouTube, Netflix, Google Play can be easily browsed through the press of a button. In case of 4K TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video hotkey is also incorporated in the remote.

The Voice Remote across entire Hisense range operates on Bluetooth and one can operate voice-based operations even when one is not in front of TV.

Bluetooth Audio Out gives an option of connecting wireless headphones with the TV to enjoy late night TV without disturbing one's partner. The TV can also be wirelessly connected with the home theater and sound bar to enhance sound output of TV, decluttering the space.

This range also comes with an in-packing free wall mount bracket as well along with a tabletop stand.

Hisense U7QF QLED TV 65' TV

The flagship U7QF 4K QLED TV is powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby ATMOS in a Quantum Dot Full Array LED panel and will be available in 65 inch screen size.

Ultra-Picture with Quantum Dot Color

The Hisense Ultra 4K QLED TV comes equipped with Quantum Dot Color Technology. The television can reproduce over a billion shades of bright vivid colors with precision far superior than conventional LEDTVs. The QDOT TV also offers brighter purer whites for brighter color. The quantum dots have an infinite life span (for color reproduction) and never lose their ability to produce rich and vibrant color.

With Full Array QLED technology, the entire screen is divided into many LED backlight zones, which can be controlled individually unlike any normal 4K LED TV, offering deeper blacks and brighter whites across the entire screen resulting in enhanced contrast ratio.

With a peak 700-nit brightness, the display can create dazzling images with exceptional HDR effect with Dolby Vision™ HDR.

Ultra-Stylish Design

To create a truly contemporary look, this premium 65' Hisense TV pushes the edges to new extremes. The elegant Unibody design is incredibly slim and a near bezel-less finish along with Stylish Central Stand enhances the interior décor of the room and takes it to the next level. The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing one with an enriched, immersive viewing experience.

The TV also comes with unique cable solution for better cable management to avoid the messy looks of connecting wires.

Connectivity

The TV has 4 HDMI ports which can be utilized to set top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theaters etc. and the additional 2 USB ports to connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

Hisense A71F 4K UHD TV (43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, and 70-inch variants)

The A71F series of Amazing 4K LED TV's are also powered by Dolby Vision and Dolby ATMOS that comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution. These televisions will be available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55 inch, 58-inch, and 70-inch variants. The 50" and above screen are powered by 30W while the 43 inch is powered by 24W speakers, respectively.

Amazing Picture

With Ultra Dimming technology, this Hisense TV can apply customized contrast enhancement curves across entire screen offer brighter whites and deeper blacks to deliver better and richer picture.

This Hisense Amazing 4K LED series is available in two unique sizes of 58-inch and 70-inch. The 58 inch large screen: Provides 11% more viewing area than a 55 inches screen and 70 inch large screen: provides 16% more viewing area than a 65 inches screen for a better big screen viewing experience. Additionally, larger screen TV means more powerful sound. In another words, these large screen TV will bring one much better viewing and listening experience compared to a smaller size TV at a similar cost.

Amazing Design

To create a truly contemporary look, this Hisense TV pushes the edges to new extremes. With its elegant Unibody design that is incredibly slim and a near bezel-less finish, the design of TV enhances the interior décor of one's room and takes it to the next level.

The reduced bezel flows directly into the display without interruptions, providing one with an enriched, immersive viewing experience.

Connectivity

The TV has 3 HDMI ports which can be utilized to set top box, gaming console, streaming devices, home theaters etc and the additional 2 USB ports to connect with hard drives and other USB devices. All the HDMI ports are HDMI 2.0 and support 4K resolution inputs with HDCP 2.2 support.

Hisense A56E series of Android Smart TV's (43 inch, 40 inch & 32 inch variants)

Smart TV with Smart Picture

The A56E series of Android Smart TV's with Ultra Vivid Panel will be available in 43-inch, 40-inch & 32-inch variants. The 43-inch comes in Full HD Resolution while the 40-inch & 32-inch are available in HD Resolution. The Hisense A56 series is equipped with Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel that delivers brighter whites, darker blacks and lively colors offering a dynamic television viewing experience.

The television's Natural Color Enhancer technology restores original color of image as natural and colorful as it was meant to be. In terms of clarity, the Noise Reduction technology automatically analyses the input signal and removes detected noise and restore and reproduce a perfect, clean image.

Smart Sound

Hisense' A56E Android Series are equipped with DTS Studio Sound™ technology for a 24W powerful surround sound experience with bass and vocal enhancement to deliver crystal clear sound. In 32-inch it is powered by 20W speakers.

Smart Design

To create a contemporary look, this range uses quality built material with Stylish two pole design stand and a Slim Design.

Connectivity

The TV has 2 HDMI ports through which you may connect a set top box, home theaters etc and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices.

About Hisense

Hisense is global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions with an impeccable track record of providing top quality products. It is known for its glorious 51 Years of Global Trust and Innovation worldwide. Striving to push the boundaries of innovation and working tirelessly on the research and development, it is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and is also the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico and South Africa. Hisense is having footprints globally with presence in over 160+ countries having 14 manufacturing facilities located including countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech etc. The group is committed to continuous innovation with 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.

SOURCE Hisense