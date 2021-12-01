Global Energy Association opens a new nomination cycle

MOSCOW, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association starts accepting submissions on 1st December for the awarding of prizes in the fields of Conventional Energy, Non-conventional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application.

The nomination cycle will take place in three stages. In the first stage, from 1st December to 20th March, nomination submissions will be accepted. According to the Association's rules, self-nomination is not permitted. Submissions can be made by scientists, researchers and representatives of academic organisations prepared to present expanded grounds for the nomination, as well as a list of key achievements and scientific work of the potential nominee.

Submissions will then be turned over to independent experts for an examination – they will proceed with an assessment of the candidates' achievements according to an established set of criteria, including their scientific "newness" and their practical value.

At the conclusion of the experts' work, a short list made up of the 15 best submissions (five in each category) will be established on the basis of which the International Award Committee will select the laureates at a closed session. The results of the session will be announced in July. And the presentation of the prizes will take place during the 25th World Energy Congress, to take place in St Petersburg from 24th to 27th October 2022.

The Global Energy Prize, founded in 2002, is designed to honour research and scientific developments which make energy more accessible to consumers and safer for the environment. The Prize fund is worth of USD 520,000.

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of countries represented by candidates. In 2019, there were candidates representing 12 countries, in 2021 that number had risen to 36.

"In the new nomination cycle, we expect an increase in the number of applications from South Asia, and, in particular, from India," says Sergey Brilev, President of the Global Energy Association. "As urbanisation rises, India is becoming the main driver of fossil fuel demand and regional leader of renewable energy".

"Today, as we are looking for transformative changes to address climate change and sustainable development, the rigorous process the Prize follows to identify winners can greatly enhance global solutions," said Leena Srivastava, Deputy Director General – Science at International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and a member of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee.

SOURCE The Global Energy Association