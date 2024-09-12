Global Fashion Retailer Selects 3CLogic's CCaaS Solution for ServiceNow ITSM to Optimize its IT Service Desk

3CLogic to transform the IT service desk experience for leading footwear and accessories organization with a purpose-built contact center solution for ServiceNow designed to enhance agent efficiency and streamline operations.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading AI and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection by a globally recognized footwear and accessories brand to complement its existing investment in ServiceNow's IT Service Management (ITSM) suite with 3CLogic's purpose-built CCaaS offering. The partnership will enable the retailer to streamline back-office workflows with front-office engagements for improved IT service delivery and efficiency.

Lacking integration between its existing contact center platform and ServiceNow ITSM, the retail footwear and fashion brand faced ongoing challenges with providing efficient and personalized employee experiences. Excessive swivel-chairing between systems resulted in inherent manual work, directly impacting both time-to-resolution (TTR) and operating costs. Supporting a global team distributed across six continents and over 80 countries, the brand recognized an urgent requirement to streamline operations and engagements to better serve its 4,000+ employees. The retailer selected 3CLogic's ServiceNow-certified CCaaS offering for its unique ability to leverage all aspects of the ServiceNow platform — from workflows to AI to reporting — while enabling a single omnichannel workspace for agents and leadership.

"We're thrilled to support this fashion icon on its journey to streamline and optimize its IT service desk," explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "With 3CLogic and ServiceNow's unified omnichannel platform, they will quickly be able to resolve more IT support issues with less effort while delivering faster outcomes without increasing costs."

As part of the initial deployment, 3CLogic's cloud contact center solution will help to enhance the organization's use of ServiceNow ITSM with integrated CTI, intelligent IVR workflows, and comprehensive reporting. Future phases are expected to take advantage of additional AI-powered capabilities, including call transcription, summarizations, and sentiment analysis integrated with ServiceNow to further reduce manual work and streamline analytical insights.

As the only ServiceNow-certified Advanced Platform CCaaS vendor, 3CLogic will be presenting its latest solution updates and benefits at the upcoming ServiceNow World Forums in London, UK, on October 2nd, 2024, in Dallas, TX, on October 8th, 2024, in Munich, Germany, on October 23rd, 2024, and in New York City, NY, on November 7th, 2024.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI capabilities purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its solutions empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458632/3clogic_logo_400_x_281__1_Logo.jpg