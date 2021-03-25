Global Food and Beverage Company Selects Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for Omnichannel Customer Experience

One of the world's largest food and beverage companies chooses Bright Pattern Contact Center over Genesys and Avaya for its Latin American contact centers to fuel growth

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , has been selected by one of the most recognized global food and beverage organizations to support 1,500 agents in Latin America. The company plans to immediately deploy 650 remote agents and more than double the number of representatives by the end of the year. The company evaluated multiple contact center software vendors including Genesy and Avaya, but selected Bright Pattern for its ease of use, speed of deployment, remote capabilities, supervisor functionality, and omnichannel platform including inbound and outbound voice, email, SMS text messaging, and innovative social messenger apps like WhatsApp.

The company used Bright Pattern integration partner, Toga to quickly get their contact center up and running. "Forty percent of consumers say that they prefer customer service through text messages online chat, and social messengers; however, in Latin America, these channels are rarely available," said Boris Garfias, Executive Director at Toga. "By partnering with Bright Pattern we have the best formula to improve LATAM customer experience, by providing the best-in-class cloud omnichannel contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes."

Prior to selecting Bright Pattern, the company was performing outbound campaigns manually without the use of automated dialing modes like preview and predictive dialing. Their objectives when selecting new contact center software were to implement real-time and historical monitoring and deploy an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform for a 100% remote workforce to increase agent productivity by 30%. With the Bright Pattern platform, the company plans to easily add new digital channels through the year and implement automation and process integrations.

"When the company was comparing Bright Pattern with other leading contact center providers, we were able to provide a more innovative omnichannel solution for their needs that was significantly easier to deploy and use while providing full enterprise scalability and reliability," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "They also needed a vendor on the forefront of outbound capabilities and new messaging channels that could also be deployed for remote agents in days."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

