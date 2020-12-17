Global Food Traceability Software Market will grow to US$ 485.24 Mn by 2028 at 8.9% CAGR - says Absolute Markets Insights

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=756

Cloud-based tracking and tracing solutions is gaining momentum in the food traceability software market. Functional benefits such as ease of accessibility and deployment along with economic benefits in terms of limited capital investment is contributing towards the segment's growth, globally.

The integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence with food traceability solutions is fueling the growth of the market, globally. The technologies enable enhanced visibility, improves operation efficiency and ensures regulatory compliance and safety among the end users.

Favorable government initiatives to ensure safety among the population for the type of food consumed is influencing the adoption of food traceability solutions on a global level.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=756

Mobile applications for food traceability solutions is gaining prevalence in the global food traceability software market. Factors such as prompt incident reporting and mobile auditing is aiding the segment's growth.

North America accounted for the highest share in the food traceability software market in 2019. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising investment by food producers and manufacturers concentrated in countries like India , china and Australia to ensure the quality of food grown by them both for domestic consumption and export purposes.

accounted for the highest share in the food traceability software market in 2019. However, is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising investment by food producers and manufacturers concentrated in countries like , china and to ensure the quality of food grown by them both for domestic consumption and export purposes. Some of the players operating in the food traceability software market are Advanced Traceability Solutions, Applied Data Corporation, Aptean, Carlisle Technology, FoodLogiQ, IBM Corp, Katana Technologies OÜ, OPTEL GROUP, ParityFactory, RFgen Software, Royal 4 Systems, SoftTrace, SourceTrace, Tenacious Solutions Ltd, and other market participants.

Get Full Information of this premium [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Food-Traceability-Software--2020-%E2%80%93-2028-756

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:

Email id: [email protected]

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387229/Global_Food_Traceability_Software_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights