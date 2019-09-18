Global Hearing Aid Market Revenue is Expected to Reach Over USD 13 Billion by the Year Ending 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Findings

In Future, it is anticipated that revenue share of Cochlear Implants will reach to 85.0% by 2023E from 80.5% in 2018. This is largely due to the increasing number of reimbursement policies and tender programs by the Government.

Per Capita health expenditure in US has been rising over the years and is anticipated to reach from USD 10,708 in 2018 to USD 12,449 by 2023E. The rising health expenditure would lead to the higher adoption among the hearing loss patients.

Rising demand for Artificial Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence in hearing aid market at global level is rising. Global Hearing Aid market is a technology driven market wherein Artificial Intelligence in Hearing Aid Devices and Hearing Implants is expected to take larger share in the coming future. AI employs machine learning that moves beyond simple decision-making to assist the individual by using data from around the world to benefit to optimize the users hearing experience. Artificial Intelligence in hearing implants has been employed in such a way that it can predict language development in deaf children using cochlear implants. A machine-learning algorithm used pre-cochlear implant surgery MRI scans to detect abnormal brain development with a high degree of accuracy, specificity and sensitivity.

Product Launches and Technological Advancements: Technological developments in hearing aid devices and advancements in implants have driven the hearing aid market over the years. Technologies such as build-in sensors, wherein the device have more healthcare features with better chances of higher performance due to multiple build-in sensors and micro-electronic device that include the smaller devices equipped powerfully with more features such as longer battery stand time, rechargeable batteries and connectivity. For instance, Livio AI by Starkey Hearing Technologies.

Increasing Number of Private Insurers and Dispensers: Increasing number of dispensers would enhance convenience to hearing loss patients and increasing number of private insurers through partnerships and acquisitions would increase the revenue of hearing aid market in near future. For instance, the organization such as Japan Hearing Aid Dispensers Association has helped in the adoption of hearing aid devices among hearing impaired individuals.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Global Hearing Aid Market Outlook to 2023 - By Hearing Aid Devices (By Ear and By Canal) and Hearing Implants (Cochlear implants and Hearing implants), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW), By Type of Distribution channel (Audiology & ENT clinics, Hospitals and Pharmacies)" believed that the Global Hearing Aid market will increase due to rising number of hearing loss patients, increasing personal disposable income, growing demand for artificial intelligence coupled with increasing technological up-gradations in the hearing aid devices.

The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 5.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Hearing Aid

Hearing Aid Devices

Hearing Implants

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

By Type of Distribution Channel

Audiology and ENT Clinics

Hospitals

Pharmacies

By Type of Hearing Aid Devices

By Ear

By Canal

By Type of Hearing Implants

Cochlear

BAHA

By Hearing Implants in Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

By Ear type of Hearing Device

BTE

RIC

ITE

By Canal type of Hearing Device

IIC and CIC

ITC

By Hearing Aid Devices in Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Target Audience

Hearing Aid Manufacturing Companies

International Manufacturers

Domestic Manufacturers

Private Equity Investors

Hospitals and ENT clinics

Government/ Regulatory Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2013 - 2018

2013 - 2018 Forecast Period: 2019E - 2023E

Companies Covered:

Sonova Holdings

William Demant Holdings

GN Hearing

Widex

Sivantos

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Cochlear Limited

MED-EL

Rion Co. Ltd.

Zounds Hearing Inc.

Audina Hearing instruments

instruments Microson

NewSound Hearing Aids

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Global Hearing Aid Market Overview and Genesis

Global Hearing Aid Market Size, 2013-2018

Global Hearing Aid Market Ecosystem

Global Hearing Aid Market Value Chain Analysis

Global Hearing aid devices and Hearing Implants Pricing Analysis

Global Hearing Aid Market Size by Revenue (2013-2018)

Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation (2018)

Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation by Type (Hearing Aid Devices and Hearing Implants)

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Segmentation by type (By Ear and By Canal).

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Segmentation by Ear type (ITE, BTE and RIC).

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Segmentation by Canal type (IIC, CIC and ITC).

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Segmentation by Region (Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , RoW).

, , RoW). Global Hearing Implants Market Segmentation by Type (Cochlear and BAHA).

Global Hearing Implants Market Segmentation by Region (Americas, Europe , Asia-Pacific , RoW).

, , RoW). Global Hearing Aid Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Audiology & ENT clinics, Hospitals and Pharmacies)

Global Hearing Aid Market Trends and Developments

Global Hearing Aid Market Snapshot of Major Countries in, 2013-2018

Global Hearing Aid Market Government Regulations, Certification and Labeling Practices

Global Hearing Aid Market Investment Scenario

Global Hearing Aid Market Mergers and Acquisitions of the companies, 2013-2018

Global Hearing Aid Market Trends and Developments

Global Hearing Aid Industry Porter's Five Forces

Global Hearing Aid Market Competitive Landscape

Global Hearing Aid Market Company Profile of Major Players

Global Hearing Aid Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2023E

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the market research report, please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/medical-devices/global-hearing-aid-market-outlook/247933-91.html

