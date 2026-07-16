Global Hospitality Giants Recruit 619 Chandigarh University Students for Careers Across Hotels, Airlines and Travel Industry

Tourism & Hospitality Management Students secure 315 Placements in Five-Star Hotels, 210 in Airlines & Airport Management with a highest package of ₹22 LPA

CHANDIGARH, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 619 students of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Chandigarh University (CU) secured jobs during campus placements in 2025 and 2026 with 45 top recruiters including International Five-Star Hotel Chains, Airlines and Airport Management companies, Tour and Travel Management companies turning up at the CU Campus to recruit fresh talent.

Some of the students who have received multiple offers from hospitality, tourism & airlines and airport management global brands

While the highest package offered to Chandigarh University's Tourism and Hospitality Management students rose to Rs 22 lakh, the average salary package offered to CU students rose from Rs 3.4 LPA in 2025 to Rs 3.5 LPA in 2026.

As many as 315 students of hotel management at Chandigarh University secured jobs in International and Indian Five Star hotels, Quick Service Restaurants and Retail Management companies in past two years with the number of such recruiters for CU students going up from 32 in 2025 to 35 in 2026.

The 20 Five-Star Hotels which offered jobs to Chandigarh University's hotel management students included The Oberoi Gurgaon, Hilton Bangalore, Trident Gurgaon, The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, Marriott Gurgaon, Sheraton Hyderabad, Vivanta by Taj Surajkund, Taj Lake Palace Udaipur, Imperial Delhi, The Pullman, Aerocity New Delhi, The Roseate Aerocity, New Delhi, Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh, JW Marriott Chandigarh, The Westin Gurgaon, JP Hotels, Mussoorie, Lemon Tree Gurgaon, Hyatt Centric Chandigarh, Leela Ambience Delhi, Radisson –Shimla and Welcome Hotel ITC Mohali.

With the highest package of Rs 22 LPA, the top recruiters for CU's hotel management students in 2025 and 2026 included GMR Airports Limited, The Oberoi Group, Taj Hotels, Marriott International, Jubilant, Reliance Jio, Encalm Hospitality and The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

In Airlines, Airport Management, Tour and Travel Management, 210 students of Chandigarh University secured in top companies including GMR Airports Limited, Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd, IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa Airways, PVH Arvind Fashion Pvt. Ltd, Pick Your Trail, Zenith Leisure Holidays, Satguru Travel & Tourism, Bout India Tours, BookMyTicket, Shipra Travels and MakeMyTrip during the past two years with the highest package of Rs 10 LPA.

In the aviation sector, Chandigarh University students were offered jobs by top Airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa Airways in the past two years.

In Culinary Sciences, 31 students of Chandigarh University in were recruited in 2025 and 2026 by top hotels and airlines including Marriott International, Taj Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, The Oberoi Group, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Air India with the highest package of Rs 22 lakh.

Chandigarh University's 63 students of MBA in Tourism, Hospitality and Aviation program also secured jobs in top companies including GMR Airports Limited, Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd, Pick Your Trail, Accor, Taj Hotels and Shipra Travels with the highest package of Rs 12 lakh during the past two years.

Congratulating Tourism and Hospitality Management students for securing jobs in top hotel chains, tour and travel companies and airlines, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said that the placement figures of the past two years show the professional training provided by Chandigarh University to prepare students to excel in the rapidly expanding hospitality and tourism sector.

He said, "We enhance professional portfolio of our students with industry-aligned academic programs, cutting-edge infrastructure and exceptional placements. The world-class curriculum of programs offered by the Chandigarh University has been designed in collaboration with leading global hospitality and airline professionals to offer hands-on training enriched with international exposure to aspiring professionals through internships, workshops, seminars, and industry visits."

Sandhu further added, "Chandigarh University's commitment to delivering top-tier education and opportunities is further strengthened by the strong support and partnerships we have cultivated within the tourism, hospitality, and aviation industries. Under the mentorship of distinguished faculty with rich industry experience, students gain real-world insights into travel systems, sustainable tourism, and hospitality practices. We not only send our students for internship right from 5th Semester, all our students get jobs in the industry by the end of the 6th Semester. This way, we provide 100% placement to all the students before the completion of their degree during internship and on the job training,".

"Chandigarh University's innovative teaching methods prioritise experiential learning for equipping students with hands-on experience using licensed hotel software like Opera PMS to prepare them for successful careers in hotel management."

"We also offer demo training on Galileo software, used in the travel and tourism industry for booking flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. Students also gain practical expertise in Amadeus, a leading software that powers global travel services, ensuring they develop both theoretical knowledge and real-world skills to excel in their careers," Sandhu said.

"This apart, Chandigarh University equips its students with international culinary skills and exquisiteness in the art of master cuisines including Indian, Continental, Italian, Oriental under the guidance of the celebrity chefs. We provide intensive grooming, personality building, and mock interview modules to train students to be confident guest-centered professionals. We also provide voice and accent training for decreasing MTI (mother tongue influence) and improve professional communication," he added.

Sandhu mentioned that Chandigarh University provides state-of-the-art training facilities including Front Office Lab, PMS Lab, Housekeeping Lab, Model Guest Room, Linen and Laundry Lab, Basic Training Restaurant Lab, Advance Training Restaurant Lab, Basic Training Kitchen Lab, Culinary Science Lab, Bakery Lab and The Grooming Lab for practical experience and skill-building opportunities in various hospitality areas.

"Memberships with key industry organizations such as PATA, FHRAI and the Tourism Yuva Club also provide students with access to workshops, expert sessions, and professional insights that enhance their learning and career development," he added.

Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/