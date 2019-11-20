Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Rise at a Growth Rate of 3.3% by 2026: Research Dive

PUNE, India, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in development of numerous invasive and non-invasive techniques to monitor intracranial pressure (ICP) is anticipated to come up with rewarding opportunities for the manufacturers of intracranial pressure monitoring devices in coming years. Besides this, low-cost, easy to use, reliable, and precise measurement of the pressure inside the head are some of the factors that are expected to boost the demand for intracranial pressure monitoring devices market during the forecast period.

Research Dive published a report, titled, "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Procedure (Invasive and Non-Invasive), Application (Intracerebral Hemorrhage, Traumatic Brain Injury, Meningitis and Others) and End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care & Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices industry generated US $1,256.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to garner US $1,625.7 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key driving factors

Traumatic brain injury segment to continue its leading position all over the forecast period

By application, the traumatic brain injury segment contributed the highest market share in the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growth in application areas of the monitoring device and increase in the number of cases of traumatic brain injuries. On the other hand, the intracerebral hemorrhage segment would register the highest rate in terms of growth with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026, due to the rise in occurrence of intracerebral hemorrhage.

Hospital segment to maintain its highest share by 2026

Based on end users, the hospital segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market share of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market in 2018, and will maintain its highest share by 2026. This is due to rise in use of intracranial pressure monitoring devices by major end users all over the world. However, the ambulatory care & clinics segment is projected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

North America to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the major market share, contributing for approximately one third of the total share of the global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market in 2018, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is mainly due to early adoption, high purchasing power, and wide availability of advanced technologies in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. It is a lucrative segment due to increase in the development of healthcare infrastructure and rise in healthcare awareness among people.

Top players in the market

DePuy Synthes

Continental Medtronic Plc

Focus Medical Group Inc.

SOPHYSA

Linet

Spiegelberg Gmbh

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Raumedic AG

HeadSense Medical, Inc.

Vittamed

Others

SOURCE Research Dive