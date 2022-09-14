Global K-12 Education Market Projected To Gain USD 94.7 Billion By 2030, With A Huge CAGR Of 31.6% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global K-12 Education Market" by Types (Public, Private, and Online), by Applications (Pre-primary School, Primary School, Middle School, and High School), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030", the market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 31.6% by the year 2030. The global K-12 education market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, due to the increasing shift from the traditional way of blackboard teaching to the adoption of technologies in education.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson Education Inc.

Cengage Learning India Pvt. Ltd.

K12 Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Tata Class Edge

Educomp Solutions

Next Education India Pvt. Ltd.

Adobe Systems

TAL Education Group

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include types, technologies, enterprises, applications, industry verticals, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the K-12 education market

In terms of types, the global K-12 education market is segmented into public, private, and online. The online segment is anticipated to expand at a sustainable CAGR during the forecast period. Educational institutions aspire to collaborate with Edtech platforms to deliver high-quality education globally. Online education platforms offer more interaction time for learners with their instructors.

Based on applications, the global K-12 education market is segmented into pre-primary school, primary school, middle school, and high school. The high school segment is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the inclusion of technology in education and the provision of high-quality education to students.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of online platforms for learning in countries including China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a major share of the revenue, due to the increasing number of online education systems that provide high-quality education to a wide range of audiences.

region is expected to hold a major share of the revenue, due to the increasing number of online education systems that provide high-quality education to a wide range of audiences. Pre-primary school segment is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to the government initiatives to improve the quality of K-12 education.

Key players are focusing on partnerships and acquisitions to achieve a geographical presence in the market.

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Public

Private

Online

By Applications

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

