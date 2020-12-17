Global Mobile Analytics Software and Tools Market was Valued at US$ 1083.66 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 9.49% Over the Forecast Period - says Absolute Markets Insights

Request for Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=755

The IT and telecommunication industry accounted for a considerable share in the global mobile analytics software and tools market in 2019. The advancement in cloud computing is allowing IT companies to develop mobile applications on both iOS and android platforms with ease. Performance monitoring tools are being increasing used in the IT industry to calculate user adoption rate. Thus, mobile analytics software and tools market with digital marketing features will see greater adoption in the coming years.

North America accounted for the highest share in the mobile analytics software and tools market in 2019. The presence of a large number of IT companies in the U.S., coupled with the rising focus on digitization through the use of mobile applications in industries such as retail, food and beverages and education, etc., is leading to the greater adoption of mobile application analytics software. However, the APAC region is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global Mobile Analytics Software and Tools Market, backed by the rising focus on mobile application monitoring in developed countries like Japan and China .

Some of the players operating in the mobile analytics software and tools market are Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc. , Amplitude, Inc., App Annie , AppDynamics, Apple Inc., AppsFlyer, Branch Metrics, CleverTap, Countly Ltd, Facebook, Flurry, Google LLC. (Firebase), Heap, Inc., Kochava, Leanplum, Mixpanel, Mopinion, Raygun, and UXCam Inc., amongst others.

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights