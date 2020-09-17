Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market to Reach $4.85 Billion by 2025 as Demand for Sustainable and Clean Products Soars

"Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of hydrating, moisturizing, and anti-aging ingredients in their care products; thus, companies must invest in research and development (R&D) and innovate to meet consumers' requirements," said Prateeksha Kaul, Chemicals, Materials & Foods Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Anti-aging personal care products are expected to witness the highest growth of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025 due to the increasing aging population across the globe."

Kaul added: "Synthetic and harmful chemicals in personal care products such as Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates triggered a trend change in the industry. Consumers request cosmetic products that are free from ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and mineral oils. With the trend of a minimalist beauty approach, the demand for ingredients with multifunctional benefits and properties is expected to increase."

The changing landscape of the cosmetic and beauty industry highlights key trends in regions across the globe, including:

North America : Higher disposable income in the region leads to growing demand for luxury cosmetics and skincare products. Moreover, sales via eCommerce are increasing, and companies must establish a strong online distribution channel.





Asia-Pacific : The rising trend of gender-neutral products in APAC allows companies to expand their user base among female and male consumers. Also, the level of consumer awareness of personal care is spreading in this region, propelling the demand for active ingredients in beauty and skincare products.





Europe : The companies in this region are leading in terms of R&D and innovation in the personal care active ingredients market. Although the COVID-19 outbreak has caused consumers to restrict their spending on personal care products, the demand is likely to bounce back after the outbreak subsides.





Gulf Cooperation Council: The demand for halal products is on the rise due to the increasing Muslim population in this region. Consequently, the need for clean and sustainable active ingredients is also expanding.





Africa : Improving living standards in the region have led to increased demand for personal care products, making it a hot spot for ingredient manufacturers.





Latin America : The beauty industry accounts for 2% of Brazil's gross domestic product (GDP), which makes the active ingredient market significant to the country's economy. However, COVID-19 has severely impacted Brazil's economy, and consumption of cosmetic products in the country declined significantly.

Transformative Mega Trends Driving the Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market, 2020 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals, Materials & Foods research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

