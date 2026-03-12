Global Philanthropy and Education Leader Maysa Jalbout Appointed Director of Education Cannot Wait

View Original

GENEVA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global philanthropy and education leader Maysa Jalbout has been appointed Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the global fund for education in crises in the United Nations.

Her Excellency Sigrid Kaag, Chair of the ECW High-Level Steering Group, made the announcement following a competitive international search led by a selection committee comprising representatives from UNICEF, donor governments and civil society.

"Maysa's impressive track record, long-standing commitment to the world's most vulnerable children and clear vision for the future of education in crises make her the ideal leader to guide Education Cannot Wait into its next phase," Ms. Kaag said.

Reflecting on her appointment, Ms. Jalbout said, "It's my privilege to lead ECW – the global fund for public, private and civil society partners working with unwavering urgency to deliver safe classrooms to millions of uprooted children. Together, we will not allow a generation of children to be defined by crisis. As a former refugee, I know education is not only about learning; it is a lifeline in emergencies. Ultimately, it is the foundation for peace and economic opportunity that the world needs now more than ever."

Ms. Jalbout will assume her role on 1 April 2026, at a critical moment for the humanitarian sector. Armed conflicts and climate-related disasters are intensifying, including in the Middle East, leaving millions of children displaced and out of school. At the same time, humanitarian funding for education remains critically under-resourced.

In 2026, ECW will mark its tenth anniversary with the launch of a new strategic framework and a US$600 million replenishment campaign. The Fund has committed to delivering at least half of its financing through local and community-led organizations, reinforcing its focus on locally driven-solutions.

Ms. Jalbout brings three decades of experience spanning education policy, philanthropy and institutional leadership. She has founded and led several education foundations, including the Queen Rania Foundation for Education, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation and the Zayed Education Foundation. At Global Affairs Canada, she has overseen education policy in developing and conflict-affected countries.

As an education expert, she has published research reports at the Brookings Institution's Center for Universal Education and with Theirworld. She has also advised Arizona State University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Open Learning Initiative. Most recently, Ms. Jalbout served on the boards of Generation, Alfanar Venture Philanthropy and the International Baccalaureate.

