Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market Size is Expected to Reach 6420 Million USD by 2025 With a CAGR of 24.7% | Valuates Reports

GLOBAL REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The high compliance costs and increased demand for regulatory information will lead to regulatory technology (RegTech) adoption over the coming years. RegTech is a FinTech sub-class and has been gaining popularity since 2015. Increasing fines for failure to comply with the regulations are expected to drive development further. RegTech solutions with an analysis of real-time compliance help connect regulators and businesses while protecting consumers interests.

"The global market size of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) was USD 1370 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6420 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.7% in 2019-2025."

Get Free Sample Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-4141/Global_Regulatory_Technology

RegTech includes using software to improve regulatory stringency and mitigate business-related compliance risks. A stable regulatory framework will help boost GDP growth by more than 2% per year, according to a World Bank report. In addition to rising demand for risk management, it is expected that the additional costs of managing enforcement procedures and increasing demand for controlling business processes will drive market growth in regulatory technology over the forecast period.

Because of the increasing adoption of risk and compliance management solutions in large enterprises from different industry verticals has accounted for the highest regulatory technology market share in 2018. Providers of consulting services such as IBM, Deloitte, Thomson Reuters, and PwC help large companies realize the benefits of managing their business functions efficiently.

View Full Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-4141/global-regulatory-technology

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE

Increase in demand for risk management.

Increasing costs of managing compliance procedures .

Rising demand for regulating business processes.

REGION WISE REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY MARKET ANALYSIS

RegTech's adoption is the strongest in Europe due to strict and compulsory financial transaction and data protection laws and directives. The cloud deployment model provides organizations with the option of subscribing to SaaS as peruse instead of incurring hardware and infrastructure costs.

due to strict and compulsory financial transaction and data protection laws and directives. The cloud deployment model provides organizations with the option of subscribing to SaaS as peruse instead of incurring hardware and infrastructure costs. It is estimated that North America will have the largest market share over the forecast period. The goal of reducing the number of fraudulent activities leads to compliance with the increasing number of strict regulations for regional demand.

Regulatory Technology Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire for Regional Report @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-4141/Global_Regulatory_Technology

Regulatory Technology Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Risk Management

Identity Management & Control

Compliance

Regulatory Reporting

Transaction Monitoring

Regulatory Technology Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Inquire for Discount @ https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-4141/global-regulatory-technology-regtech

Regulatory Technology Market By Key Players

Bearingpoint

MetricStream

NICE Actimize

Broadridge

Traiana

Finastra

Targens GmbH

Acin

Fenergo

Accuity

Lombard Risk

Agreement Express

Exiger (DDIQ)

EastNets

Amlpartners

Sysnet Global Solutions

MindBridge Ai

IdentityMind Global

Regbot

Arachnys

Others

Buy Now @ https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-4141

RELATED REPORTS:

Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-2Z677/global-regulatory-reporting-solutions

Regulatory Information Management Software Market:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-26B362/global-regulatory-information

About Us:

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens. Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports