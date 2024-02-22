Global South Academic Conclave on WASH and Climate linkages at CEPT University

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Global South Academic Conclave on WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) and Climate Linkages was organized between 2nd and 4th February 2024 at CEPT University, Ahmedabad. The Conclave was organized by the Center for Water and Sanitation (CWAS) at CRDF, and the Faculty of Planning at CEPT along with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It brought together more than 350 academics and professionals from 30 countries with another 700 joining in virtually on the live channel.

Global South Academic Conclave Inaugural Session in Progress at CEPT University, Ahmedabad

Many countries in the Global South have achieved significant progress towards sustainable water and sanitation services, while mitigating and adapting to climate change. Climate response will also require a renewed focus on improved access to services at home. In recent years, there is an emerging recognition of linkages between WASH and climate change. With varied approaches across countries, knowledge in the Global South can be an effective catalyst for accelerating development towards SDGs and climate resilience. Peer-to-peer learning is expected to help provide practical insights about approaches that work, and pitfalls to avoid. Hence, the conclave focused on cross learning across countries and regions.

The sessions included keynote addresses, panel discussions, paper and poster presentations with over 100 speakers and explored themes in climate mitigation, adaptation, WASH-climate policies, climate finance and inclusivity in infrastructure services. Academia roundtables were hosted by the Faculty of Planning for participating faculty members and students. Partner sessions were also hosted by IWA, ITN-BUET, ASCI, UMC and NFSSM Alliance. Technical sessions were accompanied by a poster exhibition which showcased student work at CEPT.

The event ended with a cultural programme and garba which was followed by field visits focusing on the built and water heritage in Ahmedabad as well as the impacts of the slum improvement programme in the city. These visits were guided and supported by CHC-CRDF, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and MHT.

For more details visit: https://cwas.org.in/globalsouthacademicconclave.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

