Global Tech Giant Leases 2.4 Mn Sq. Ft. Office Space in Alembic City, Bengaluru

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alembic City, the flagship integrated development by Alembic Real Estate in Whitefield, Bengaluru, announced a major milestone with a global technology giant leasing 2.4 million sq. ft. of office space, reinforcing Alembic City's positioning as one of India's most future-ready, sustainability-led destinations for global enterprises.

Alembic City, Bengaluru

The strategic lease underscores the tech major's focus on scalable growth, talent-centric workplaces, and long-term environmental responsibility, while validating Alembic City's vision of building high-performance, walkable urban ecosystems that seamlessly integrate work, learning, living, and community well-being.

"We are proud to welcome one of the world's leading technology companies to Alembic City, Bengaluru," said Udit Amin, Director, Shreno Limited. This decision reflects a broader industry shift toward next-generation tech campuses that are not only digitally advanced but also deeply rooted in sustainability, well-being, and long-term carbon accountability. Alembic City has been conceived as a human-centric, low-carbon urban ecosystem, where global enterprises can scale responsibly while creating meaningful impact for people and the planet."

The new workspace will be located in Tower A, a USGBC LEED® Platinum and WELL Certified building designed to global sustainability benchmarks. Key features of the campus include:

32.79 acres of integrated open green spaces

of integrated open green spaces 4.5 km of pedestrian and cycling pathways promoting car-free mobility

of pedestrian and cycling pathways promoting car-free mobility 6.5 million litres of annual water conservation through reuse and recharge systems

of annual water conservation through reuse and recharge systems 4,800 mature trees preserved , including 500 retained through design-integrated parking

, including 500 retained through design-integrated parking Enabling last mile connectivity, strategically connected to metro, bus and railway stations.

Setting a benchmark, the Tower A has also completed the RICS-aligned Whole Life Carbon (WLC) assessment. The assessment reports an embodied carbon intensity of 751 kg CO₂e/sqm, global new standards which are 1200, set by UK close to 2030. Alembic significantly outperforms global norms on operating energy efficiency, with an operational energy use of just 67 kWh per sqm per year which is far lower than global office building averages of around 160 kWh per sqm, and well ahead of leading 2030 benchmarks of 90 kWh per sqm per year for new commercial buildings.

Alembic City's integrated masterplan brings together workplaces, residences, academic institutions, healthcare, and cultural spaces to create a globally competitive yet environmentally responsible urban district. In line with this vision, the University of Liverpool will establish its first international campus at Alembic City, scheduled to go live in the 2026–27 academic year, embedding world-class education within the development.

Coinciding with these announcements, Alembic City also unveiled 'Cloud Forest', its signature biophilic residential offering designed around nature-first, low-carbon living. Key highlights include living food forests, solar-powered rooftop gardens, energy-efficient architecture, preserved mature trees, shaded pedestrian pathways, and car-free residential zones prioritising safety and wellness.

Designed around the "15-minute mobility" concept, Alembic City enables work, home, learning, leisure, and wellness to co-exist within walkable proximity. The development integrates sponge-city principles, adaptive reuse of heritage structures, and vibrant public spaces that foster creativity, culture, and community engagement.

With the tech giant anchoring its commercial landscape, the University of Liverpool shaping its academic core, and Cloud Forest redefining sustainable residential living, Alembic City is setting a new benchmark for holistic, climate-resilient urban development in India.

About Alembic Real Estate

Alembic Real Estate is part of the 118-year legacy of the Alembic Group, with a diversified presence spanning pharmaceuticals to real estate. We design and build elegant, tranquil, and inspiring spaces for people to live, work, and play.

