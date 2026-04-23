Global Telecom Leaders to Convene in Singapore for Definitive Summit on AI-Native Transformation and Industry Reinvention

MUMBAI, India and SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twimbit, the global research and advisory firm, has finalized the strategic agenda for the Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026 , scheduled for 21 May 2026 at the Capitol Theatre, Singapore. This high-level forum serves as the industry's primary catalyst for addressing the shift toward AI-native architectures and the operationalization of digital sovereignty.

Twimbit Telecom Awards & Telecom Summit 2026 to be held at Capitol Theatre, Singapore on 21 May 2026.

As the telecommunications sector moves beyond traditional connectivity toward a 'Techco' model, the 2026 summit will provide a framework for navigating margin pressure through structural innovation. The day is structured to deliver actionable insights on ROIC growth, EBITDA optimization, and the integration of generative technologies into core business functions.

Architects of the Industry: Featured Perspectives

The 2026 summit features a curated lineup of visionaries who are actively redefining the telecom blueprint:

Soma Velayutham , VP Telecoms & AI, Nvidia

, VP Telecoms & AI, Wong Soon Nam , Chief Planning and Transformation Officer, Telekomsel

, Chief Planning and Transformation Officer, Rajesh Chandiramani , CEO, Comviva

, CEO, Vikram Sinha , CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

, CEO, Aayush Bhatnagar , Chief Technology Development Officer, Jio

, Chief Technology Development Officer, Ulf Ewaldsson , Advisor, Indosat (Former President of Technology, T-Mobile)

, Advisor, (Former President of Technology, T-Mobile) Juhi McClelland , Managing Partner, IBM Consulting APAC

, Managing Partner, Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO, Twimbit

Strategic Forum: The Telecom Summit (08:00 – 14:35)

Designed as a high-impact leadership laboratory, the morning sessions will address three critical levers for telco success in 2026:

Accelerating the AI-Native Core: Leveraging GPU-accelerated computing and generative AI to rebuild legacy network operations and customer service models.

Leveraging GPU-accelerated computing and generative AI to rebuild legacy network operations and customer service models. Digital Sovereignty & Infrastructure: Navigating the complexities of data residency and localized AI infrastructure to secure a competitive edge in national digital economies.

Navigating the complexities of data residency and localized AI infrastructure to secure a competitive edge in national digital economies. Growth Engineering & 'Unreasonable Hospitality': Implementing high-touch service philosophies to drive customer lifetime value and differentiate in a commoditized market.

To explore the full agenda or request an invitation to the Telecom Summit, visit: https://telecomsummit.twimbit.com/

The Recognition Gala: Twimbit Telecom Awards (17:00 – Late)

The day concludes with a prestigious black-tie awards ceremony, celebrating organizations and leaders who have demonstrated exceptional agility in innovation and strategic transformation. Using Twimbit's proprietary research frameworks, the awards recognize excellence across the Asia-Pacific region.

To learn more about the Telecom Awards, visit: https://telecomawards.twimbit.com/

Strategic Partnerships and Support

The Twimbit Telecom Summit & Awards 2026 is supported by industry leaders dedicated to the advancement of the global telecom ecosystem. F5 joins as the Strategic Partner, bringing a focus on the secure delivery of AI-driven applications and infrastructure resilience. Nokia and Comviva serve as the Gold Sponsors, highlighting the role of customer experience and digital financial solutions in the future telco landscape.

"We are at a point where incremental change is no longer sufficient," said Manoj Menon, Founder & CEO of Twimbit . "This summit is about the wholesale reinvention of the telecom business model. With the support of our partners and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, we are providing the roadmap for leaders to architect the next era of digital intelligence."

About Twimbit

A global tech and advisory firm powering customer success through research, innovation and community. We provide practical, actionable insights that fuel innovation and growth. Our proprietary research platform transforms how organizations access and experience intelligence, making insights not just accessible, but engaging and impactful.

Media Contacts:

Vansh Sehgal

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960475/Twimbit_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960480/Twimbit_Logo.jpg