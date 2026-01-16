Global Vertical Mobility Leaders to Converge in Bengaluru at Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026

Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 to Drive Future Ready Inclusive Urban Growth, organized by Virgo Communications & Exhibitions

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities around the world grow taller, denser and smarter, the global elevator and vertical mobility industry estimated to be worth over USD 90 billion, is undergoing a profound transformation driven by urbanisation, technology and sustainability. India today stands as the world's second-largest elevator and escalator market after China accounting for over 9% of global demand, with the domestic elevator market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2025 and 2031. Globally, more than 18 million elevators and escalators are in operation today, transporting over one billion people every day, with demand rising sharply across Asia-Pacific and emerging economies. Against this powerful backdrop, Smart Lift & Mobility World (SLMW) 2026, to be held in Bengaluru, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, architects, developers and technology innovators from India and across the world under one roof.

India installs over 1,50,000 new elevators every year, driven by rapid urbanisation, real estate growth and large-scale infrastructure expansion. National programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission, AMRUT, Gati Shakti, Bharatmala and Sagarmala are accelerating the development of airports, metro rail, commercial hubs and mixed-use projects, all of which depend heavily on advanced elevator and escalator systems. As a result, elevators have emerged as the silent enablers of India's infrastructure growth, often described as the connective tissue of dense, efficient cities.

"India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, driven by rapid urbanization. The country's economic activity is mostly driven by real estate development. Vertical-transportation systems are a crucial element in the efficient operation of these buildings and for the experience and comfort of building occupants,'' says Amit Gossain, managing director, KONE Elevators and Chairman of the Elevators & Escalators Division of IEEMA.

A defining shift in recent years is the rapid rise of Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV cities as the next growth frontier. Cities such as Indore, Surat, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Nagpur and Bhubaneswar are witnessing a transition from low-rise to 15–25 storey residential and mixed-use developments, driven by affordability, migration and improved civic infrastructure. Industry estimates indicate that nearly 50% of new elevator installations now originate outside the top eight metros, significantly expanding the market footprint and pushing demand deeper into regional India.

Nakul Gupta, Senior Consultant, IMARC Services, added, "By 2030, over 40.7% of India's population will live in urban areas, driving sustained demand for elevators and escalators across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects."

"Today, India's Smart Cities Mission, covering over 100 cities, is further accelerating the adoption of intelligent elevators integrated with building management systems, access control, energy monitoring and fire safety solutions. Green building norms, LEED and IGBC certifications are nudging developers to adopt energy-efficient, digitally connected and low-carbon elevator systems, making smart mobility a baseline requirement rather than a premium feature," added Nakul.

Anitha Raghunath, Founder & Managing Director, Virgo Communications & Exhibitions, said, "Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 reflects growth with purpose, focused on smart, sustainability, inclusivity and people-centric design. As India progresses toward a US$26 trillion economy by 2047, smart and green mobility solutions will be indispensable to building future-ready cities."

"A key highlight of the event is the Elevator World India Summit 2026, an exclusive knowledge forum focusing on sustainable design and integrated people-flow management. Important panel discussions include 'Home Elevators in India: A High-Growth Market Opportunity', 'Independent & Home-Grown Elevator Companies: A Rising Force in India', and importantly Business Coaching Sessions, titled 'Exclusive Business Leadership Coaching for Next-Gen Elevator Entrepreneurs'," added Anitha.

"Secondly, the Future Buildings & Smart Mobility Summit (FBSM) returns to Bengaluru for its 4th edition on February 6, co-organised with Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026. The summit brings together key stakeholders from real estate, architecture, mobility, policy and technology to discuss future-ready buildings, smart elevators, integrated mobility and sustainable urban development, following successful editions in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai," added Anitha.

Today, technology is rapidly redefining elevators from mechanical systems into intelligent mobility platforms. AI-driven analytics, cloud connectivity and IoT sensors are enabling predictive maintenance, optimised dispatching and real-time performance monitoring, improving safety, reducing downtime and enhancing passenger experience. Machine learning is increasingly used to manage traffic flow in high-density buildings, aligning elevator operations with modern urban lifestyles.

This transformation is also reshaping the workforce. The industry is witnessing strong demand for professionals skilled in mechatronics, electronics, software diagnostics, IoT and data analytics. OEMs, industry bodies and government institutions are investing in skilling, reskilling and apprenticeship programmes, while ITIs and polytechnics are upgrading curricula to prepare a future-ready talent pool.

Commenting on the scale and vision of the event, Raghu G, Director, Virgo Communications & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., said, "The second edition of Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 is a landmark global platform bringing together the complete ecosystem of elevators, escalators, mobility solutions, parking systems, building access and allied technologies. It goes beyond an exhibition, it is a movement that empowers stakeholders to explore breakthrough technologies, engage with visionary leaders, celebrate excellence through the Smart Lift & Mobility Awards, and promote best practices through the world's first Elevator Safety Run."

Leading global and Indian players such as Johnson Lifts, Otis and KONE are sponsoring the concurrent Elevator Industry Awards and the Elevator Safety Run, underlining their strong commitment to safety, excellence, and industry advancement.

In addition, prominent industry leaders including Epic Elevators, Shantitech, Fermator ,Torin Drive and Bharat Bijlee are participating as sponsors and exhibitors at the expo. The exhibition will also feature a powerful lineup of key players such as Omega Elevators, L&T Elevators, Wittur, MAS Industries, Monteferro, SJEC, Infra, Hephzi, Arkel, Montanari, Wohr Parking, RR Parkon, Innovance, COAM, Team Mobility and MP Lifts, along with hundreds of other exhibitors from across the vertical mobility and building access ecosystem.

Smart Lift & Mobility World 2026 is supported by leading international, national and regional industry associations including CREDAI, NAREDCO Karnataka & Mysore, WICC, COA,IGBC EECMAI ,PALEA and EFESME along with regional bodies such as EMAK, GEIA, KEMA, KHEMA and AILUF, highlighting strong industry-wide commitment to safe, sustainable and future-ready mobility solutions in India.

For Further information contact:

Virgo Communications Media Cell

Suresh Rathore | Trident Public Affairs | +91-9820007348

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863414/SLMW_2026_Logo.jpg