GlobalOutlook enabling SMBs to be Productive during COVID-19 with its Fanatic Support

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalOutlook, a leading cloud transformation provider with its value-added cloud services - Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management & Business Continuity is enabling SMBs to maximize productivity. GlobalOutlook value-added cloud services make cloud adaptable and manageable for businesses of all sizes.

GlobalOutlook has been a pioneer in launching cloud hosted enterprise services for more than a decade back and works as an extended arm of customers. Providing reliable cloud services has been the hallmark of GlobalOutlook, and this has been possible through the world-class customer support team. GlobalOutlook team supports 700+ companies, 50000 users and the team also migrated 100000+ email boxes to Office 365 without impacting their business.

GlobalOutlook's customers are benefited from the extended global 24*7 support when the whole world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and facing a peculiar challenge of most staff working from home. This situation demands 'Managed Services' which has a market potential of US$ 223.0 billion in 2020 to US$329.1 billion by 2025 as per a report by MarketsandMarkets and GlobalOutlook team is totally geared up in focusing on Managed Services.

The company has earned customer trust over the years with its Fanatic Support and while attrition rate for customer loss is very high in this specific industry, GlobalOutlook's retention of Customers is overwhelming as they have 103 customers retained for 5+ years, 157 customers for more than 3 years and 255 customers over 2 years now.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Dayakar Puskoor, Executive Chairman of GlobalOutlook, said, "We all have realized the importance of Cloud communication and collaboration during this pandemic time. There are lot of communication tools available for free or at cost but lack of required Support leads to underutilisation. Besides customers would like to use all the features of the product or tools they procure but due to lack of adequate support or knowledge, usage is minimised. GlobalOutlook understands this shortcoming and provides 24*7 Fanatic Support."

"Email Service managed by GlobalOutlook comes with integrated tools that let us manage, share and edit documents, calendars, task lists and schedule meetings with colleagues, partners and customers. The wow factor is the customer support from GlobalOutlook," said Mr. Sreekanth Ch, GM IT Operations at Greenko Group.

"GlobalOutlook has been a great partner since last 5 years. GlobalOutlook worked like an extended team of my company in these trying times of COVID-19 Pandemic giving us comfort and confidence. Their level 1 & 2 Support is a great value add and in rare cases the problem is escalated to OEM. They have always come up with value added productivity solutions and kept us ahead," said Mr. Pavan Peechara, President and CEO of Adaequare Info Pvt Ltd.

GlobalOutlook is a pioneer in providing cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions with value-added services like Business Continuity, Cloud Infrastructure, Data Management. Collaboration & Communications to its customers. GlobalOutlook started its operations as India's First Hosting Services company in 2009 and is a First Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) in India and later in United States.

